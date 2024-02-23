Ashley Paul, the Artistic Genius Behind the Hit Single "Baby Bingo"

Los Angeles , Feb. 22, 2024

In an exhilarating crescendo of rhythm and melody, Bingo Baby emerges as the latest sensation in the global music scene! With an infectious sound that knows no boundaries, Bingo Baby's debut single has surged to the top of charts worldwide in record time, setting the stage for an electrifying musical journey. Singer songwriter and perfrormer Ashley Paul of ICT PR is excited for whats to come.

Originating from the vibrant streets Bingo Baby's distinctive fusion of beats and melodies has captured the hearts of music enthusiasts everywhere. From the pulsating nightlife of Ibiza to the romantic shores of France, the energetic cities of the USA to the historic landscapes of Italy, and the vibrant rhythms of Brazil, Bingo Baby's music transcends borders, resonating with fans across the globe.

Since its release, Bingo Baby's debut single has dominated charts in the following places:

Billboard Hot 100 iTunes Top 10 Spotify's Global Viral 50 Amazon Music Best Sellers

The meteoric ascent of Bingo Baby stands as a testament to the unparalleled talent and magnetic allure of this rising star. With an unwavering commitment to authenticity and innovation, Bingo Baby is poised to carve out a permanent place in the annals of music history.

"We are absolutely thrilled by the overwhelming support and enthusiasm for Bingo Baby," expresses Holly Davidson. "This is just the beginning of an extraordinary journey, and we cannot wait to unveil more of Bingo Baby's musical prowess to the world."

For an unforgettable experience, music lovers are invited to witness Ashley Paul mesmerizing performance in Los Angeles this weekend at Stache on February 27th at 9:30 PM PST. Don't miss the chance to dance to the irresistible rhythm of Bingo Baby live!

About Bingo Baby:

Bingo Baby is an emerging music artist known for their infectious beats and soulful melodies. With a unique sound that defies genre boundaries, Bingo Baby has quickly risen to prominence in the music industry, captivating audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for more electrifying releases from ainger songwriter, and performer Ashley Paul.

For more infomation on Ashley Paul visit: Ashley Paul

