Governor Abbott Announces Over $193,000 Job Training Grant To Northeast Texas Community College

February 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award totaling $193,372 to Northeast Texas Community College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through this SDF grant, Northeast Texas Community College will provide customized training for more than 85 new and current workers at Newly Weds Foods in robotics, programmable logic controllers, forklifts, mechanical drives, motor controls, and other relevant industry areas.

“Texas is proud to invest in our current and future workforce as our economy continues to lead the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “This grant to Northeast Texas Community College will help equip hardworking Texans with the skills they need to succeed in critical industries such as manufacturing and ensure North Texas has the talent needed to thrive. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and Northeast Texas Community College for partnering together to invest in our highly skilled workforce as we continue to build an even bigger, better Texas.”

“The Skills Development Fund helps support Texas’ dynamic economy with grants that boost local labor force skills,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Northeast Texas Community College has invested in their community by addressing the needs of employers while fostering a more skilled workforce with greater earning potential.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award to representatives from Northeast Texas Community College, Newly Weds Foods, and other local partners at a ceremony held at Newly Weds Foods in Mount Pleasant.

SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes. The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996