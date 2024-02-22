Governor Abbott Announces Sugar Land Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

TEXAS, February 22 - February 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Sugar Land will co-host an in-person and virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Wednesday, February 28.

"Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in 2022. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Sugar Land, we can ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Sugar Land workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Sugar Land will join 58 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Sugar Land

Wednesday, February 28 at 5:30 PM

Sugar Land City Hall Chambers

2700 Town Square Blvd. N.

Sugar Land, TX 77479

To join virtually: bit.ly/TMO_SugarLand

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/329822560049043/

Questions may be directed to: Sha Davis, City of Sugar Land, Civic Arts Manager, 346-604-0392, sdavis@sugarlandtx.gov

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities