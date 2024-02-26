Homeschool America: New Interview with the author of 88 Areas of Mastery: An American Homeschooler's Companion
this book is like eighty-eight books in one, it includes a one-of-a-kind reference list to the greatest scientists that ever lived and you won't find that anywhere else.”DURAND, MI, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his new book called 88 Areas of Mastery - An American Homeschooler's Companion, Mr. Justin Eric Sutton has assembled the essence of eighty-eight aspects of modern life by first going back to ancient times to look at the origin of academics and the formation of the original seven liberal arts that have been the global standard of education until recent decades. Mr. Sutton is seeking to enable American families to have a single book that will ensure a solid introduction to the basic rules of reading, writing, arithmetic and higher arts and sciences along with an introduction to the priceless value of American liberty.
The appendices of this book include the Preamble to the United States Constitution, the National Anthem and an incredible list of 232 scientific giants in history that is a who's who of invention and innovation from our present day back to almost 3000 years ago.
In this transcribed interview with Mr Sutton we will talk about his book and why he gave it the subtitle "An American Homeschooler's Companion". In a December 15th press release of 2023 announcing his book to the world, he describes himself as an American inventor, scientist, industrial designer, founder and poet that grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, so from that perspective let's proceed with the interview to find out more.
The full interview asks a series of 18 questions all available for pickup on LinkedIn as a published individual article and as an introduction we are including questions #6, #10, #14 and #18:
Q6: In today's volatile political climate do you feel that your book will get a fair shake?
A6: I have worried about that quite a bit since the media has been pretty nasty in the last twenty years or more, just so much negativity and woke madness. History has shown that empires crumble when the citizens lose the will to be civilized, and without a good education civilization is impossible, so I hope this book will help protect the only empire in history that is built upon individual sovereignty. Really, I feel like this book is fair and just so I expect it to get a fair shake and hopefully a warm welcome. They say you can't judge a book by it's cover and with 88 topics I hope that each are judged honestly and individually, making the book all the more popular.
Q10: With homeschooling on the rise in America there are now hundreds of books available; what helps to set your book apart from the rest?
A10: I have seen that most books focus on just one subject and dwell on that single subject in some entertaining manner, yet, this book is like eighty-eight books in one, it includes a one-of-a-kind reference list to the greatest scientists that ever lived and you won't find that anywhere else. In the long run, the list of scientists is perhaps the most valuable part of the book. This book is unique, encyclopedic, simple, instructive and entertaining, so I hope it stands out from the rest and shines bright with wisdom's light!
Q14: With the Internet on every smartphone and home computer, it is good that you have your book available as an eBook, yet tell us why you feel a printed copy of your book is so important?
A14: We all know the joke about what happens when the power goes out, which is really no joke at all, but, having a hard-copy printed book is priceless when the power goes out. The Internet is essential and now even existential, yet, the risk is there for power outages and electrical damage. There is nothing like having a nicely bound hard copy on your desk or in the bookcase in the living room.
Q18: Thank you for taking the time to answer our questions, but just one more; where can people find your book?
A18: It is now listed all over the world on many huge bookseller websites, which is very exciting, yet I invite you to order it directly from our publisher Westbow Press:
https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845872-88-areas-of-mastery
ISBN: 9781664278288 (Soft Cover)
ISBN: 9781664278271 (Hard Cover)
ISBN: 9781664278264 (E-Book)
