Child Care Licensing and Registration in Maryland Will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, February 22 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Women’s support services available in Montgomery County will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Anabela Rodas, president at the Latino Child Care Association of Maryland, Inc.; Dr. Claudia Campos, clinical psychologist and co-founder of the nonprofit organization Latinas USA; and Maria Isabel Moreno, member of Latinas USA. The show will air on Friday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio program will begin with a discussion about the Latino Child Care Association of Maryland, which is a nonprofit organization established in 2014. The organization offers guidance, training and resources in Spanish to help individuals obtain certifications and equip themselves with the necessary tools to provide quality child care. Ms. Rodas will provide details about the recent changes to the state of Maryland's requirements. The updated requirements now allow individuals with personal taxpayer identification numbers (ITIN) to establish their child care center even if they don't have a social security number.

The radio show will conclude with information about the free services offered by Latinas USA. This nonprofit organization assists immigrant women who have suffered trauma or need help adjusting to life in the U.S. Dr. Campos will talk about the organization's monthly activities, which include a popular women's circle that fosters friendship, fun and support among women.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #