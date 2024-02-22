Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,689 in the last 365 days.

Amplify Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the U.S. financial markets close on March 6, 2024. Management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on March 7, 2024 to discuss the Company’s results. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 343-5172 (Conference ID: AEC4Q23) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available by phone at (800) 654-1563 (Access Code: 28240256) for a fourteen-day period following the call.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew -- SVP & Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
jim.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer
(832) 219-9051
michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Amplify Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more