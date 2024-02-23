Hidden Hills Club Dropping Must-Have Varsity Jackets in Exclusive Run
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifestyle and apparel brand Hidden Hills Club announces the release of its coveted varsity jackets on February 23 in a hyper-limited run of just 300 pieces. The vintage-inspired jackets feature premium materials and the brand's signature style that have already captured the attention of Dillon Francis, Aaron Jones, and Sauce Walka.
With months of anticipation built up for one of Hidden Hills Club' most popular capsule collections, the exclusivity and scarcity of the varsity jackets have the fashion world buzzing.
"We've perfected the varsity jacket with a modern yet timeless design that our loyal followers go crazy for," said Ali Turner, Head of Sales at Hidden Hills Club. "The intricate details make this our most lust-worthy outerwear drop ever."
The varsity jackets showcases quality craftsmanship with diagonal front welt pockets, ribbed trims, and a great body fit. The front displays a large "HH" varsity patch for an iconic statement piece.
Hidden Hills Club is the apparel extension of the California-based cannabis and lifestyle brand best known for its celebrity and influencer collaborations. The company has gained fame in fashion circles for its small-batch streetwear basics like hoodies, sweatpants, and hats, which often resell for double their retail value.
For this varsity jacket release, Hidden Hills Club wanted to make the coveted pieces attainable for dedicated supporters of the brand while retaining their exclusivity. Just 300 jackets will be available online at HiddenHillsClub.com on February 23 at 10 AM Pacific Time.
"We've designed this launch to reward our day-one fans who have been asking for more exclusive vibes," said Ali. "The insanely limited quantity will never be replenished after they sell out, making the varsity jacket a must-have."
Notable celebrities and taste-makers spotted in Hidden Hills Club over the past year include Janarius Robinson, Aaron Jones, French Montana, Dillon Francis, and Sauce Walka.
The pre-release hype over the hand-crafted varsity jackets combined with the brand's A-list celebrity connections make February 23 launch poised to cause an online frenzy. As Turner said, "Get your fingers ready at 10 AM sharp because they'll be gone in seconds!"
For more information on the February 23rd Hidden Hills Club varsity jacket drop, visit HiddenHillsClub.com or @HiddenHillsClub on instagram.
Christina Steinberg (Publicist)
Variety Elixir PR
info@varietyelixir.com
Visit us on social media:
Other