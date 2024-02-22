Submit Release
Auditor Fitzpatrick announces citizen-requested audit of Kingston K-14 School District

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick today announced his office has started an audit of the Kingston K-14 School District located in Washington County. The audit was initiated after 299 residents of the district signed a petition requesting a review of district operations and finances.

"I appreciate and respect the concerns of the residents of the Kingston K-14 School District who requested this audit, and applaud them for gathering the signatures necessary to begin this process. We will work to give them a complete picture of how the district is operating and to identify any areas where it can function more efficiently," said Fitzpatrick.

The Kingston K-14 School District includes four schools - primary, elementary, middle, and high schools - that provide educational opportunities to more than 800 total students. The audit officially commenced with an entrance meeting with school district officials on Thursday, February 15.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the Kingston K-14 School District to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

