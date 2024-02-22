Americares Delivers Over 500 Tons of Medicine and Supplies to Ukraine

Stamford, Conn. – Feb. 22, 2024 – Since the war in Ukraine catapulted the region into a major humanitarian crisis two years ago, Americares has provided more than 500 tons of medicines and medical supplies and $5.3 million in emergency funding to protect the health of the most vulnerable survivors. Americares support includes specialty medicines and medical supplies to treat people with complex medical needs, including cancer patients, children and older adults.

As the war enters its third year, Americares continues to support physical and mental health needs in Ukraine. A staggering 40% of the country’s population—more than 14 million people—are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

Health services are one of the most pressing needs: The World Health Organization has recorded more than 1,500 attacks on Ukraine’s health care system since the Russian invasion in February 2022, leaving the Ukrainian health infrastructure decimated. Americares is helping the people most in need of humanitarian aid in Ukraine access medicine and vital health services, including mental health support. To accomplish this, Americares partners with local organizations in Ukraine, providing technical support, training, emergency funding and deliveries of medicine and medical supplies.

Americares response includes:

Over 500 tons of medicine and medical supplies delivered to Ukraine, including enough medicine to fill more than 5 million prescriptions ;

of medicine and medical supplies delivered to Ukraine, including enough medicine to fill more than ; Assistance to 83 partner organizations in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine;

in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine; $5.3 million in emergency funding to 62 organizations ;

in emergency funding to ; And support for 30 volunteer medical team trips to Poland, Romania and Ukraine with more than $4.5 million worth of donated medicines and medical products.

Of the 117 grants awarded, more than one-third have funded mental health support such as psychological first aid, peer support, socio-emotional learning, structured community-based recreational and psychosocial activities, as well as individual and group counseling. Americares is also developing resources in Ukrainian and has delivered capacity-building training for over 350 health care and frontline workers on psychological first aid and other topics relevant to mental health.

“The mental health impacts of the war will last years—if not lifetimes—for Ukrainians experiencing constant fear, unimaginable grief and trauma as well as separation from loved ones,” said Americares Director of Complex Emergencies Adam Keehn. “We focus heavily on psychosocial support for civilians and displaced populations because we recognize how important mental health is for improving overall health outcomes.”

An Americares response team based in Krakow, Poland, is leading the response efforts with support from staff based in the United States. Staff experts in humanitarian aid, public health, logistics, psychology and emergency mental health are engaged in the response.

Americares supports both community-based organizations that can reach vulnerable populations detached from health facilities, and larger, highly specialized partners that are fully integrated into the national health system. Priority is given to building the capacity of Ukrainian organizations to ensure they can meet the health needs in the years ahead once the international response to the crisis ends.

Americares responds to approximately 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year. The health-focused relief and development organization has professional relief workers ready to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice and stocks emergency medicine and supplies in warehouses in the United States, Europe and India that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $22 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.

“Our ability to continue responding quickly and effectively to the ongoing needs of survivors in Ukraine hinges on the generosity of our donors,” said Americares Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Jenny Goldstein. “We saw a groundswell of support in the first few months of the war, but as with most long-running emergencies, sustaining that support and momentum is challenging. The health needs continue two years on, so we urge those who are in a position to donate to support Americares response.”

Donations to Americares Ukraine Response Fund will support the organization’s response to the emergency. To donate, go to americares.org/Ukraine