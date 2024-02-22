Fox Factory Holding Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) (“FOX” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2023.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Achieved quarterly net sales of $332 million while managing challenging macro and industry headwinds

Completed Marucci acquisition; revenue contribution of $17 million

Delivered net income of $4 million , earnings per diluted share of $0.10 , and adjusted net income of $20 million , adjusted earnings per diluted shares of $0.48

Attained adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.7% due to UAW strike impact, Bike Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEM”) destocking, and higher interest rates impacting dealers

Paid down $15 million on outstanding debt

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Returned $25 million to shareholders through our $300 million share repurchase plan

PVG sales grew 21% on strong OEM demand and production efficiencies

Completed acquisition of Custom Wheel House and Marucci, demonstrating continued vertical integration and diversification strategy

Secured a Term A Loan for $400 million to fund Marucci acquisition

Successfully launched more products for the second consecutive year and continued to build our pipeline of new high-performance products

“We delivered $332 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included approximately $17 million in revenue from Marucci. The fourth quarter saw both tailwinds and headwinds exhibited by a strong aftermarket on one side and ongoing OEM challenges on the other. The three main factors driving these headwinds included: the ongoing inventory recalibration in SSG as it relates to Bike, the impact of the UAW strike on PVG and AAG, and higher interest rates causing general softness with OEM customer demand,” commented Mike Dennison, FOX’s Chief Executive Officer. “The fourth quarter saw growth in our aftermarket product lines as customers were also upgrading their existing vehicles. Our significant product roadmap and growing share of OEM business continues to expand giving us confidence in our strategy, product leadership and long-term growth plans. We remain focused on investments in product development and remain committed to winning from the top down versus selling out from the bottom up,” said Dennison.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $332.5 million, a decrease of 18.6%, as compared to net sales of $408.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. This decrease reflects a $66.1 million or 41.4% decrease in Specialty Sports Group (“SSG”) net sales and a $14.2 million or 10.7% decrease in Powered Vehicles Group (“PVG”), partially offset by a $4.1 million or 3.5% increase in Aftermarket Applications Group (“AAG”) net sales. The decrease in SSG net sales from $159.5 million to $93.4 million is primarily related to channel inventory recalibration and to a lesser extent lower end consumer demand, partially offset by the inclusion of $16.8 million net sales from Marucci that was acquired in November 2023. The decrease in PVG net sales from $132.6 million to $118.3 million is primarily due to the impact of the United Auto Workers (“UAW”) strike, slower than expected ramp-up in OEM production, and the effects of macroeconomic environment. The increase in AAG net sales from $116.6 million to $120.8 million is primarily due to the inclusion of $19.5 million revenue from Custom Wheel House, which was acquired in March 2023, partially offset by a decrease in upfitting sales due to a change in product mix as a result of the UAW strike and higher interest rates impacting floor plan financing resulting in dealers taking a more conservative approach to inventory.

Gross margin was 27.7% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, a 430 basis point decrease from gross margin of 32.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by a shift in our product line mix and costs associated with keeping our skilled workforce as production slowed due to the UAW strike, offset by increased efficiencies at our North American facilities. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes the effects of amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs, decreased 300 basis points to 29.0% from the same prior fiscal year period.

Total operating expenses were $81.0 million, or 24.4% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $74.2 million, or 18.1% of net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Operating expenses increased by $6.8 million primarily due to the inclusion of Custom Wheel House and Marucci operating expenses of $4.3 million and $6.1 million, respectively, and amortization of acquired intangibles, partially offset by cost controls. Adjusted operating expenses were $68.5 million, or 20.6% of net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $66.1 million, or 16.2% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The Company’s effective tax benefit was $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to an effective tax expanse of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in the Company’s income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in pre-tax income.

Net income and net income margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $4.1 million and 1.2%, respectively, compared to $53.0 million and 13.0%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.10, compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.25 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $20.3 million, or $0.48 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $60.8 million, or $1.43 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $38.8 million, compared to $76.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was 11.7%, compared to 18.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Results

Net sales for the year ended December 29, 2023 were $1,464.2 million, a decrease of 8.6% compared to fiscal 2022. Net sales of SSG decreased $291.8 million or 42.8% and net sales of PVG and AAG increased $91.5 million or 21.2% and $62.0 million or 12.7%, respectively, for fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year fiscal period. The decrease in SSG net sales from $681.0 million to $389.2 million is primarily related to channel inventory recalibration and to a lesser extent lower end consumer demand, partially offset by the inclusion of $16.8 million net sales from Marucci. The increase in PVG net sales from $432.4 million to $523.9 million is primarily due to strong demand in the OEM channel, partially offset by the impact of the UAW strike and the effects of macroeconomic environment. The increase in AAG net sales from $489.1 million to $551.1 million is primarily due to the inclusion of $65.6 million revenue from Custom Wheel House, partially offset by a decrease in upfitting sales due to a shift in product mix and higher interest rates impacting floor plan financing resulting in dealers taking a more conservative approach to inventory. Mike Dennison, CEO commented, “Clearly, 2023 was a tale of two halves with the first half of the year generally on plan and the back half of the year, especially after Labor Day, where SSG destocking as it relates to Bike and other macro headwinds grew significantly. While the second half of 2023 was challenging, I am pleased that we maintained our disciplined focus on innovation across the enterprise. PVG launched 141 SKUs, attaining a new high watermark, and is building a robust pipeline with even more launches planned in 2024. In SSG with respect to Bike, we have improved spec share while making significant developments in suspension and components, and in AAG we are poised to launch side-by-side upfits beginning in Q1. I am confident this race will be won by the innovator, and we are not letting off the accelerator.”

Gross margin was 31.7% in fiscal year 2023, a 150 basis point decrease, compared to a gross margin of 33.2% in the fiscal year 2022. The decrease in gross margin for the fiscal year 2023 was primarily driven by a shift in our product line mix and amortization of acquired inventory valuation markups, offset by increased efficiencies at our North American facilities. Adjusted gross margin, excluding the effects of amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs, decreased 60 basis points to 32.8% from the same prior fiscal year period.

Total operating expenses were $304.7 million, or 20.8% of net sales, for the fiscal year 2023, compared to $284.6 million, or 17.8% of net sales in the fiscal year 2022. Operating expenses increased by $20.1 million primarily due to the inclusion of Custom Wheel House and Marucci operating expenses of $15.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively, amortization of additional acquired intangibles and operating expenses associated with facility expansion, partially offset by cost controls. Adjusted operating expenses were $268.1 million, or 18.3% of net sales in the fiscal year 2023, compared to $257.1 million, or 16.0% of net sales, in prior fiscal year.

Net income and net income margin in fiscal year 2023 were $120.8 million and 8.3%, respectively, compared to $205.3 million and 12.8%, respectively, in the prior fiscal year. Earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2023 was $2.85, compared to $4.84 in fiscal year 2022. Adjusted net income in fiscal year 2023 was $167.5 million, or $3.95 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to $232.7 million, or $5.49 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $261.0 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to $321.8 million in fiscal year 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 17.8% in fiscal year 2023, compared to 20.1% in fiscal year 2022. “Maintaining strong double digit adjusted EBITDA margins in the midst of economic uncertainty, UAW strike impact, and higher interest rate environment, demonstrates the strength of our brands, product diversification, and commitment to continuous improvement.” Mr. Dennison commented.

Reconciliations to non-GAAP measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 29, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $83.6 million, compared to $145.3 million as of December 30, 2022. Inventory was $371.8 million as of December 29, 2023, compared to $350.6 million as of December 30, 2022. As of December 29, 2023, accounts receivable and accounts payable were $171.1 million and $104.2 million, respectively, compared to $200.4 million and $131.2 million, respectively, as of December 30, 2022. Prepaids and other current assets were $141.5 million as of December 29, 2023, compared to $101.4 million as of December 30, 2022. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to debt payments and share repurchases. Inventory increased by $21.2 million driven by the inclusion of $13.5 million and $52.5 million of inventory from Custom Wheel House and Marucci, respectively, partially offset by the continuous improvement efforts to optimize inventory levels throughout the organization. The change in accounts receivable reflects a decrease in net sales and the timing of customer collections. The change in accounts payable reflects the timing of vendor payments. Total debt was $743.5 million as of December 29, 2023, compared to $200.0 million as of December 30, 2022. During fiscal 2023, the Company incurred additional debt of $400.0 million on the revolver and $393.3 million, net of issuance costs, on the incremental term A loan to support its working capital and the acquisitions of Custom Wheel House and Marucci. The Company was able to pay down $230.0 million of the revolver borrowings and prepay $20.0 million on the incremental term A loan.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company expects net sales in the range of $315.0 million to $350.0 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.17 to $0.27.

For the fiscal year 2024, the Company expects net sales in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.30 to $2.60, and a full year effective tax rate in the range of 15% to 18%.

Given our robust pipeline of innovative products, industry leading market share and best in class brands, we believe our product roadmap supports our 2025 vision of $2.0 billion in sales. However, our vision of $2.0 billion in sales and 25% Adjusted EBITDA margin will depend on several factors including uncertainties on volume, and product mix since we are largely tied to OEMs, the larger macro environment including interest rates, and our exit rate in Q4 of this year.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share exclude the following items net of applicable tax: amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs. A quantitative reconciliation of adjusted earnings per diluted share for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2024 is not available without unreasonable efforts because management cannot predict, with sufficient certainty, all of the elements necessary to provide such a reconciliation. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of premium products that deliver championship-level performance for specialty sports and on and off-road vehicles. Its portfolio of brands, like FOX, Marucci, Method Race Wheels and more, are fueled by unparalleled innovation that continuously earns the trust of professional athletes and passionate enthusiasts all around the world. The Company is a direct supplier of shocks, suspension, and components to leading powered vehicle and bicycle original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). The company acquires complementary businesses to integrate engineering and manufacturing expertise to reach beyond its core shock and suspension segment, diversifying its product offerings and increasing its market potential. It also provides products in the aftermarket through its global network of retailers and distributors and through direct-to-consumer channels.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), FOX is including in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures consisting of “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross margin,” “adjusted operating expense,” “adjusted operating margin”, “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per diluted share,” “adjusted EBITDA,” and “adjusted EBITDA margin,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. FOX defines adjusted gross profit as gross profit adjusted for certain strategic transformation costs, non-recurring property tax assessment, and the amortization of acquired inventory valuation markups. Adjusted gross margin is defined as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales. FOX defines adjusted operating expense as operating expense adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, and acquisition and integration-related expenses. FOX defines adjusted operating margin as adjusted operating expense divided by net sales. FOX defines adjusted net income as net income adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs, all net of applicable tax. These adjustments are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during the period. FOX defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for interest expense, net other expense, income taxes, amortization of purchased intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation, litigation and settlement related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, non-recurring property tax assessments, acquisition and integration-related expenses and strategic transformation costs that are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

FOX includes these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they allow investors to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core operating performance and trends. In particular, the exclusion of certain items in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures consisting of adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expense, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA (and accordingly, adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA margin) can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because other companies may calculate adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin differently than FOX does. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables included at the end of this press release.





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

As of As of December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,642 $ 145,250 Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $1,158 and $443 at December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022, respectively) 171,060 200,440 Inventory 371,841 350,620 Prepaids and other current assets 141,512 101,364 Total current assets 768,055 797,674 Property, plant and equipment, net 237,192 202,215 Lease right-of-use assets 84,317 48,096 Deferred tax assets 21,297 57,339 Goodwill 636,565 323,978 Trademarks and brands, net 275,480 64,214 Customer and distributor relationships, net 182,731 109,887 Core technologies, net 25,136 4,879 Other assets 11,525 10,054 Total assets $ 2,242,298 $ 1,618,336 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 104,150 $ 131,160 Accrued expenses 103,400 127,729 Total current liabilities 207,550 258,889 Line of credit 370,000 200,000 Long-term debt, less current portion 373,528 — Other liabilities 69,459 38,061 Total liabilities 1,020,537 496,950 Redeemable non-controlling interest — — Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value — 0 authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value — 90,000 authorized; 42,844 shares issued and 41,954 outstanding as of December 29, 2023; 43,160 shares issued and 42,270 outstanding as of December 30, 2022 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 348,346 356,239 Treasury stock, at cost; 890 common shares as of December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022 (13,754 ) (13,754 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,041 14,782 Retained earnings 878,086 764,077 Total stockholders’ equity 1,221,761 1,121,386 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,242,298 $ 1,618,336





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net sales $ 332,495 $ 408,641 $ 1,464,178 $ 1,602,491 Cost of sales 240,234 277,769 999,366 1,071,148 Gross profit 92,261 130,872 464,812 531,343 Operating expenses: General and administrative 34,890 32,921 124,582 116,103 Sales and marketing 25,787 20,529 100,451 90,801 Research and development 13,805 15,394 53,179 56,205 Amortization of purchased intangibles 6,527 5,323 26,509 21,537 Total operating expenses 81,009 74,167 304,721 284,646 Income from operations 11,252 56,705 160,091 246,697 Interest expense 7,915 2,598 19,320 8,939 Other expense, net 2,426 927 2,108 3,994 Income before income taxes 911 53,180 138,663 233,764 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,140 ) 221 17,817 28,486 Net income $ 4,051 $ 52,959 $ 120,846 $ 205,278 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 1.25 $ 2.86 $ 4.86 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 1.25 $ 2.85 $ 4.84 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 42,169 42,284 42,305 42,232 Diluted 42,242 42,417 42,432 42,384





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the twelve months ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 120,846 $ 205,278 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,603 49,242 Provision for inventory reserve 6,184 8,923 Stock-based compensation 16,465 16,351 Amortization of acquired inventory step-up 13,008 — Amortization of loan fees 905 1,086 Write off of unamortized loan origination fees — 1,927 Amortization of deferred gains on prior swap settlements (4,252 ) (3,177 ) (Gain) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,492 (1,740 ) Deferred taxes (7,867 ) (18,445 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 64,527 (63,957 ) Inventory 31,613 (87,460 ) Income taxes (19,094 ) 8,717 Prepaids and other assets (38,180 ) 18,132 Accounts payable (44,029 ) 40,493 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (21,478 ) 11,724 Net cash provided by operating activities 178,743 187,094 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (701,112 ) (714 ) Acquisition of other assets, net of cash acquired (2,432 ) (3,500 ) Purchases of property and equipment (46,852 ) (43,701 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 3,180 Net cash used in investing activities (750,396 ) (44,735 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit 400,000 602,356 Payments on line of credit (230,000 ) (404,336 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of origination fees 393,528 — Repayment of term debt — (382,500 ) Prepayment of term debt (20,000 ) — Purchase and retirement of common stock (25,000 ) — Installment on purchase of non-controlling interest — (2,700 ) Repurchases from stock compensation program, net (6,195 ) (4,231 ) Deferred debt issuance costs (3,354 ) — Proceeds from termination of swap agreement — 12,270 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 508,979 (179,141 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,066 2,346 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (61,608 ) (34,436 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 145,250 179,686 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 83,642 $ 145,250





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

AND CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure), and the calculation of adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and twelve months ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.



For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net income $ 4,051 $ 52,959 $ 120,846 $ 205,278 Amortization of purchased intangibles 6,527 5,323 26,509 21,537 Litigation and settlement-related expenses 433 2,626 2,724 4,222 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 7,494 112 19,214 1,824 Organizational restructuring expenses (2) 2,178 — 4,027 — Loss on fixed asset disposals related to organizational restructure 1,027 — 1,027 — Strategic transformation costs (3) — — — 2,769 Non-recurring property tax assessment (4) — — — 841 Tax impacts of reconciling items above (5) (1,421 ) (180 ) (6,874 ) (3,801 ) Adjusted net income $ 20,289 $ 60,840 $ 167,473 $ 232,670 Adjusted EPS Basic $ 0.48 $ 1.44 $ 3.96 $ 5.51 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 1.43 $ 3.95 $ 5.49 Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted EPS Basic 42,169 42,284 42,305 42,232 Diluted 42,242 42,417 42,432 42,384

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:

For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Acquisition related costs and expenses $ 4,389 $ 112 $ 6,206 $ 1,824 Finished goods inventory valuation adjustment 3,105 — 13,008 — Other acquisition and integration-related expenses $ 7,494 $ 112 $ 19,214 $ 1,824

(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives, including the reduction of our Specialty Sports Group workforce. For the three and twelve month periods ended December 29, 2023, $1,016 and $2,865 is classified as cost of sales, and $1,162 is classified as operating expense, respectively.

(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives including the expansion of the Powered Vehicles Group’s manufacturing operations.

(4) Represents amounts paid for a non-recurring property tax assessment.

(5) Tax impact calculated based on the respective year-to-date effective tax rate.





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION AND

NET INCOME MARGIN TO ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RECONCILIATION

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)



The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), and a reconciliation of net income margin to adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and twelve months ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.

For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net income $ 4,051 $ 52,959 $ 120,846 $ 205,278 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,140 ) 221 17,817 28,486 Depreciation and amortization 15,083 12,428 58,603 49,241 Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,423 4,972 16,465 16,351 Litigation and settlement-related expenses 433 2,626 2,724 4,222 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 7,494 112 19,214 1,710 Organizational restructuring expenses (2) 2,104 — 3,952 — Loss on fixed asset disposals related to organizational restructure 1,027 — 1,027 — Strategic transformation costs (3) — — — 2,769 Non-recurring property tax assessment (4) — — — 841 Interest and other expense, net 9,313 3,525 20,400 12,933 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,788 $ 76,843 $ 261,048 $ 321,831





For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net income margin 1.2 % 13.0 % 8.3 % 12.8 % (Benefit) provision for income taxes (0.9 ) 0.1 1.2 1.8 Depreciation and amortization 4.5 3.0 4.0 3.1 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.7 1.2 1.1 1.0 Litigation and settlement-related expenses 0.1 0.6 0.2 0.3 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 2.3 — 1.3 0.1 Loss on fixed asset disposals related to organizational restructure 0.3 — 0.1 — Organizational restructuring expenses (2) 0.6 — 0.3 — Strategic transformation costs (3) — — — 0.2 Non-recurring property tax assessment (4) — — — 0.1 Interest and other expense, net 2.8 0.9 1.4 0.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.7 % 18.8 % 17.8 % 20.1 %

*Percentages may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations, excluding $114 in stock-based compensation for the twelve months ended December 30, 2022, and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:

For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Acquisition related costs and expenses $ 4,389 $ 112 $ 6,206 $ 1,710 Finished goods inventory valuation adjustment 3,105 — 13,008 — Other acquisition and integration-related expenses $ 7,494 $ 112 $ 19,214 $ 1,710

(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives, such as the reduction of our Specialty Sports Group workforce, excluding $75 in stock-based compensation for the three and twelve month periods ended December 29, 2023. For the three and twelve month periods ended December 29, 2023, $1,016 and $2,865 is classified as cost of sales, and $1,087 is classified as operating expense, respectively.

(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives including the expansion of the Powered Vehicles Group’s manufacturing operations.

(4) Represents amounts paid for a non-recurring property tax assessment.





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



The following table provides a reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and twelve months ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022, and the calculation of gross margin and adjusted gross margin (a non-GAAP measure). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.



For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net sales $ 332,495 $ 408,641 $ 1,464,178 $ 1,602,491 Gross Profit $ 92,261 $ 130,872 $ 464,812 $ 531,343 Strategic transformation costs (1) — — — 2,769 Non-recurring property tax assessment (2) — — — 841 Amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup 3,105 — 13,008 — Organizational restructuring expenses (3) 1,016 — 2,865 — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 96,382 $ 130,872 $ 480,685 $ 534,953 Gross Margin 27.7 % 32.0 % 31.7 % 33.2 % Adjusted Gross Margin 29.0 % 32.0 % 32.8 % 33.4 %

(1) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives including the expansion of the Powered Vehicles Group’s manufacturing operations.

(2) Represents amounts paid for a non-recurring property tax assessment.

(3) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives, such as the reduction of our Specialty Sports Group workforce.





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

OPERATING EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



The following tables provide a reconciliation of operating expense to adjusted operating expense (a non-GAAP measure) and the calculations of operating expense as a percentage of net sales and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of net sales (a non-GAAP measure), for the three and twelve months ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported GAAP results.



For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net sales $ 332,495 $ 408,641 $ 1,464,178 $ 1,602,491 Operating Expense $ 81,009 $ 74,167 $ 304,721 $ 284,646 Amortization of purchased intangibles (6,527 ) (5,323 ) (26,509 ) (21,537 ) Litigation and settlement-related expenses (433 ) (2,626 ) (2,724 ) (4,222 ) Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) (4,389 ) (112 ) (6,206 ) (1,824 ) Organizational restructuring expenses (2) (1,162 ) — (1,162 ) — Adjusted operating expense $ 68,498 $ 66,106 $ 268,120 $ 257,063 Operating margin 24.4 % 18.1 % 20.8 % 17.8 % Adjusted operating margin 20.6 % 16.2 % 18.3 % 16.0 %

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations.

(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives, such as the reduction of our Specialty Sports Group workforce.

