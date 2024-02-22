Submit Release
Remitly Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

Citi's 13th Annual FinTech Conference
Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Time: 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time

The Citizens JMP Technology Conference
Date: Monday, March 4, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

The presentations will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. After the presentation, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.

About Remitly
Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. Remitly helps customers across the globe send money home in a safe, reliable, and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities, and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

stephens@remitly.com

Media Contact:

Kendall Sadler

kendall@remitly.com

SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.


