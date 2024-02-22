Submit Release
Altair Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Record-High Revenue and Profit for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year

TROY, Mich., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"Altair finished 2023 with a strong fourth quarter, notching record-high revenue and profit for the quarter and full-year," said James R. Scapa, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Altair. "We are seeing strong momentum across a number of verticals, where computational intelligence is becoming increasingly important. We are excited about our recent and upcoming product releases and believe that our investments in engineering AI are positioning us as a leader in this important and growing domain.”

"Our global team worked hard to achieve outstanding results for 2023, and we finished the year exceeding our profitability goals. We are thrilled to have surpassed the 20% adjusted EBITDA margin target for 2023 that we established three years ago," said Matt Brown, chief financial officer of Altair. “Our strong results despite somewhat difficult macroeconomic conditions demonstrate the importance of our products in solving our customers’ most important challenges. We are excited about the tremendous opportunity ahead of us as we continue to execute on our financial targets.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Software product revenue was $155.9 million compared to $145.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 7.6% in reported currency and 6.7% in constant currency
  • Total revenue was $171.5 million compared to $160.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.9% in reported currency and 6.0% in constant currency
  • Net income was $19.7 million compared to $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income per share, diluted was $0.22 based on 89.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to net income per share, diluted of $0.14 for the fourth quarter of 2022, based on 87.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net income margin was 11.5% compared to net income margin of 7.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Non-GAAP net income was $41.1 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $27.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 49.2%. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted was $0.46 based on 89.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $0.31 for the fourth quarter of 2022, based on 87.5 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $53.6 million compared to $38.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 38.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.2% compared to 24.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $21.7 million, compared to $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Free cash flow was $19.3 million, compared to $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Software product revenue was $550.0 million compared to $506.5 million for the full year of 2022, an increase of 8.6% in reported currency and 9.8% in constant currency
  • Total revenue was $612.7 million compared to $572.2 million for the full year of 2022, an increase of 7.1% in reported currency and 8.2% in constant currency
  • Net loss was $(8.9) million compared to net loss of $(43.4) million for the full year of 2022. Net loss per share, diluted was $(0.11) based on 80.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to net loss per share, diluted of $(0.55) for the full year of 2022, based on 79.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Net loss margin was -1.5% compared to net loss margin of -7.6% for the full year of 2022
  • Non-GAAP net income was $98.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $75.6 million for the full year of 2022, an increase of 30.6%. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted was $1.13 based on 87.6 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted of $0.89 for the full year of 2022, based on 85.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $129.1 million compared to $108.6 million for the full year of 2022, an increase of 18.9%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.1% compared to 19.0% for the full year of 2022
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $127.3 million, compared to $39.6 million for the full year of 2022
  • Free cash flow was $117.1 million, compared to $29.9 million for the full year of 2022.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the first quarter and full year 2024:

     
(in millions, except %)   First Quarter 2024     Full Year 2024  
Software Product Revenue   $ 152   to $ 155     $ 600   to $ 610  
Growth Rate     1.6 %     3.6 %     9.1 %     10.9 %
Growth Rate - Constant Currency     0.8 %     2.8 %     8.3 %     10.1 %
Total Revenue   $ 167     $ 170     $ 663     $ 673  
Growth Rate     0.6 %     2.4 %     8.2 %     9.8 %
Growth Rate - Constant Currency     -0.1 %     1.7 %     7.5 %     9.1 %
Net Income   $ 8.0     $ 11.0     $ 30.0     $ 37.7  
Non-GAAP Net Income   $ 29.5     $ 31.7     $ 114.4     $ 120.4  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 37     $ 40     $ 143     $ 151  
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities               $ 140     $ 148  
Free Cash Flow               $ 129     $ 137  


Conference Call Information
   
What:  Altair’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, February 22, 2024
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)
   

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Billings, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Expense.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes the diluted weighted average shares outstanding per GAAP regardless of whether the Company is in a loss position.

Billings consists of total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue, excluding deferred revenue from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents gross profit adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expense and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP operating expense represents operating expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the first quarter and full year 2024, our statements regarding our expectations for 2024, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Relations
Altair
Dave Simon
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com


ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
  December 31,  
(in thousands) 2023     2022  
ASSETS          
CURRENT ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,459     $ 316,146  
Accounts receivable, net   190,461       170,279  
Income tax receivable   16,650       11,259  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   26,053       29,142  
Total current assets   700,623       526,826  
Property and equipment, net   39,803       37,517  
Operating lease right of use assets   30,759       33,601  
Goodwill   458,125       449,048  
Other intangible assets, net   83,550       107,609  
Deferred tax assets   9,955       9,727  
Other long-term assets   40,678       40,410  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,363,493     $ 1,204,738  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
CURRENT LIABILITIES          
Accounts payable $ 8,995     $ 10,434  
Accrued compensation and benefits   45,081       42,456  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   8,825       10,396  
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities   48,398       56,371  
Deferred revenue   131,356       113,081  
Current portion of convertible senior notes, net   81,455        
Total current liabilities   324,110       232,738  
Convertible senior notes, net   225,929       305,604  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   22,625       24,065  
Deferred revenue, non-current   32,347       31,379  
Other long-term liabilities   47,151       41,216  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   652,162       635,002  
Commitments and contingencies          
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued or outstanding          
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)          
Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 55,240 and 52,277 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   5       5  
Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 26,814 and 27,745 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively   3       3  
Additional paid-in capital   864,135       721,307  
Accumulated deficit   (130,503 )     (121,577 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (22,309 )     (30,002 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   711,331       569,736  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,363,493     $ 1,204,738  



ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023 		    Year Ended
December 31, 2023 		 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenue                      
License $ 113,172     $ 107,418     $ 393,144     $ 363,520  
Maintenance and other services   42,761       37,535       156,830       142,988  
Total software   155,933       144,953       549,974       506,508  
Software related services   7,751       7,518       28,032       30,661  
Total software and related services   163,684       152,471       578,006       537,169  
Client engineering services   6,561       6,469       29,497       28,883  
Other   1,258       1,493       5,198       6,169  
Total revenue   171,503       160,433       612,701       572,221  
Cost of revenue                      
License   3,200       9,111       15,088       20,497  
Maintenance and other services   14,340       13,318       56,094       51,946  
Total software *   17,540       22,429       71,182       72,443  
Software related services   5,655       5,119       21,830       21,858  
Total software and related services   23,195       27,548       93,012       94,301  
Client engineering services   5,129       5,187       24,450       23,577  
Other   849       1,119       4,329       5,011  
Total cost of revenue   29,173       33,854       121,791       122,889  
Gross profit   142,330       126,579       490,910       449,332  
Operating expenses:                      
Research and development *   52,519       51,934       212,645       202,542  
Sales and marketing *   43,595       43,539       176,138       163,884  
General and administrative *   17,096       18,234       70,887       72,288  
Amortization of intangible assets   7,708       8,828       30,851       27,510  
Other operating (income) expense, net   (1,178 )     (572 )     146       (9,955 )
Total operating expenses   119,740       121,963       490,667       456,269  
Operating income (loss)   22,590       4,616       243       (6,937 )
Interest expense   1,533       1,526       6,116       4,377  
Other (income) loss, net   (8,794 )     (9,183 )     (18,492 )     16,899  
Income (loss) before income taxes   29,851       12,273       12,619       (28,213 )
Income tax expense   10,176       208       21,545       15,216  
Net income (loss) $ 19,675     $ 12,065     $ (8,926 )   $ (43,429 )
Income (loss) per share:                      
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.24     $ 0.15     $ (0.11 )   $ (0.55 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.22     $ 0.14     $ (0.11 )   $ (0.55 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic   81,760       80,266       80,596       79,472  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted   88,977       87,498       80,596       79,472  


* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Cost of revenue – software $ 2,303     $ 2,086     $ 10,095     $ 8,351  
Research and development   7,332       9,670       33,842       36,250  
Sales and marketing   6,271       7,865       28,376       30,370  
General and administrative   3,252       2,642       13,268       9,816  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 19,158     $ 22,263     $ 85,581     $ 84,787  


  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Employee stock-based compensation plans $ 16,688     $ 15,933     $ 73,548     $ 59,555  
Post combination expense in connection with acquisitions   2,470       6,330       12,033       25,232  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 19,158     $ 22,263     $ 85,581     $ 84,787  




ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
 
  Year Ended December 31,  
(in thousands) 2023     2022     2021  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net loss $ (8,926 )   $ (43,429 )   $ (8,794 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization   39,124       35,504       25,644  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   1,869       1,792       11,428  
Stock-based compensation expense   85,581       84,787       44,549  
Deferred income taxes   (2,319 )     (4,164 )     (1,502 )
Loss (gain) on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration   5,706       (7,153 )      
Expense on repurchase of convertible senior notes         16,621        
Other, net   74       387       1,271  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable   (19,141 )     (34,175 )     (15,645 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (1,915 )     1,014       (9,026 )
Other long-term assets   (52 )     2,852       (6,682 )
Accounts payable   (1,878 )     3,771       (3,857 )
Accrued compensation and benefits   1,783       280       7,761  
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities   9,068       (59,463 )     6,365  
Deferred revenue   18,333       40,946       10,111  
Net cash provided by operating activities   127,307       39,570       61,623  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Capital expenditures   (10,193 )     (9,648 )     (7,849 )
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (3,236 )     (134,541 )     (53,983 )
Other investing activities, net   (2,423 )     (10,322 )     (650 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (15,852 )     (154,511 )     (62,482 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options   36,140       3,577       2,262  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions   7,978       8,976       4,222  
Payments for repurchase and retirement of common stock   (6,255 )     (19,659 )      
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions         224,265        
Repurchase of convertible senior notes         (192,422 )      
Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes         (1,523 )      
Proceeds from private placement of common stock               200,000  
Payments on revolving commitment               (30,000 )
Other financing activities   (97 )     (233 )     (537 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   37,766       22,981       175,947  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   1,397       (5,094 )     (2,623 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   150,618       (97,054 )     172,465  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year   316,958       414,012       241,547  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 467,576     $ 316,958     $ 414,012  


Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net income (loss) $ 19,675     $ 12,065     $ (8,926 )   $ (43,429 )
Stock-based compensation expense   19,158       22,263       85,581       84,787  
Amortization of intangible assets   7,708       8,828       30,851       27,510  
Non-cash interest expense   470       467       1,869       1,806  
Impact of non-GAAP tax rate(1)   (4,261 )     (9,468 )     (13,158 )     (11,346 )
Special adjustments and other(2)   (1,659 )     (6,614 )     2,553       16,272  
Non-GAAP net income $ 41,091     $ 27,541     $ 98,770     $ 75,600  
                       
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.22     $ 0.14     $ (0.11 )   $ (0.55 )
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.46     $ 0.31     $ 1.13     $ 0.89  
                       
GAAP diluted shares outstanding:   88,977       87,498       80,596       79,472  
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding:   88,977       87,498       87,642       85,392  

(1)  The Company uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 26%.

(2)  The three months ended December 31, 2023, includes a $1.2 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition and $2.9 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The three months ended December 31, 2022, includes $6.9 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans and a $0.3 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition. The twelve months ended December 31, 2023, includes a $5.7 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition and $3.2 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans. The twelve months ended December 31, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on repurchase of convertible senior notes, $6.8 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans, and a $7.2 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition.


The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net income (loss) $ 19,675     $ 12,065     $ (8,926 )   $ (43,429 )
Income tax expense   10,176       208       21,545       15,216  
Stock-based compensation expense   19,158       22,263       85,581       84,787  
Interest expense   1,533       1,526       6,116       4,377  
Depreciation and amortization   9,853       11,412       39,124       35,504  
Special adjustments, interest income and other(1)   (6,822 )     (8,733 )     (14,302 )     12,145  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,573     $ 38,741     $ 129,138     $ 108,600  

(1)  The three months ended December 31, 2023, includes a $1.2 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, $2.9 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans, and $5.2 million of interest income. The three months ended December 31, 2022, includes $6.9 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans, a $0.3 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $2.1 million of interest income. The twelve months ended December 31, 2023, includes a $5.7 million loss from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, $3.2 million currency gains on acquisition-related intercompany loans, and $16.9 million of interest income. The twelve months ended December 31, 2022, includes $16.6 million expense on repurchase of convertible senior notes, $6.8 million currency losses on acquisition-related intercompany loans, a $7.2 million gain from the mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration associated with the World Programming acquisition, and $4.1 million of interest income.


The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 21,651     $ 13,036     $ 127,307     $ 39,570  
Capital expenditures   (2,311 )     (2,927 )     (10,193 )     (9,648 )
Free Cash Flow(1) $ 19,340     $ 10,109     $ 117,114     $ 29,922  

(1)  The twelve months ended December 31, 2022, includes a $65.9 million payment in January 2022 for a damages judgment assumed as part of an acquisition in 2021.


The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to gross profit, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and a comparison of Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue) to gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of total revenue), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Gross profit $ 142,330     $ 126,579     $ 490,910     $ 449,332  
Stock-based compensation expense   2,303       2,086       10,095       8,351  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 144,633     $ 128,665     $ 501,005     $ 457,683  
                       
Gross profit margin   83.0 %     78.9 %     80.1 %     78.5 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   84.3 %     80.2 %     81.8 %     80.0 %



The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating expense to Total operating expense, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Total operating expense $ 119,740     $ 121,963     $ 490,667     $ 456,269  
Stock-based compensation expense   (16,855 )     (20,177 )     (75,486 )     (76,436 )
Amortization   (7,708 )     (8,828 )     (30,851 )     (27,510 )
(Gain) loss on mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration   (1,212 )     (329 )     (5,706 )     7,153  
Non-GAAP operating expense $ 93,965     $ 92,629     $ 378,624     $ 359,476  



The following table provides a reconciliation of Billings to revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenue $ 171,503     $ 160,433     $ 612,701     $ 572,221  
Ending deferred revenue   163,703       144,460       163,703       144,460  
Beginning deferred revenue   (138,933 )     (116,540 )     (144,460 )     (106,032 )
Deferred revenue acquired   (149 )     (449 )     (149 )     (3,047 )
Billings $ 196,124     $ 187,904     $ 631,795     $ 607,602  



The following table provides revenue, Billings and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023 		    Three Months Ended December 31, 2022     Increase/
(Decrease) % 		 
(in thousands) As reported     Currency changes     As adjusted for constant currency     As reported     As reported     As adjusted for constant currency  
Software revenue $ 155.9     $ (1.3 )   $ 154.6     $ 145.0       7.6 %     6.7 %
Total revenue $ 171.5     $ (1.5 )   $ 170.0     $ 160.4       6.9 %     6.0 %
Billings $ 196.1     $ (1.4 )   $ 194.7     $ 187.9       4.4 %     3.6 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 53.6     $ 0.3     $ 53.9     $ 38.7       38.3 %     39.1 %
                                   
                                   
  (Unaudited)  
  Year Ended
December 31, 2023 		    Year Ended December 31, 2022     Increase/
(Decrease) % 		 
(in thousands) As reported     Currency changes     As adjusted for constant currency     As reported     As reported     As adjusted for constant currency  
Software revenue $ 550.0     $ 6.4     $ 556.4     $ 506.5       8.6 %     9.8 %
Total revenue $ 612.7     $ 6.6     $ 619.3     $ 572.2       7.1 %     8.2 %
Billings $ 631.8     $ 5.1     $ 636.9     $ 607.6       4.0 %     4.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 129.1     $ 5.2     $ 134.3     $ 108.6       18.9 %     23.7 %


Change in Classification of Indirect Costs

Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the Company refined its classification of certain indirect costs to reflect the way management is now reviewing the information in decision making and to improve comparability with peers. These indirect costs include certain IT, facilities, and depreciation expenses that were previously reported primarily in General and administrative expense. These indirect costs have now been reclassified to Research and development, Sales and marketing, and General and administrative expenses based on global headcount. Management believes this refined methodology better reflects the nature of the costs and financial performance of the Company.

As a result, the Company’s consolidated statements of operations have been recast for prior periods presented to reflect the effects of the changes to Research and development, Sales and marketing, and General and administrative expense. There was no net impact to total operating expenses, income from operations, net income or net income per share for any periods presented. The consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in stockholders’ equity, and the consolidated statements of cash flows were not affected by changes in the presentation of these costs.

Each prior period that will be presented in the forthcoming Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings will be recast to conform to current period presentation. The following tables provide the relevant financial results as previously reported, as recast for the current period and forthcoming filings, and the associated impacts of the changes. Within these tables, the references to periods such as “FY 2021” and “Q1 2022” refer to the corresponding periods as reported in the applicable Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, or Form 8-K filings.

The following table summarizes the changes made to the consolidated statements of operations (in thousands):

  Previously Reported  
  FY 2021     Q1 2022     Q2 2022     Q3 2022     Q4 2022     FY 2022  
Operating expenses:                                  
Research and development $ 151,049     $ 43,094     $ 46,477     $ 48,781     $ 47,511     $ 185,863  
Sales and marketing   132,750       35,682       39,116       39,244       41,203       155,245  
General and administrative   91,500       23,569       24,367       24,677       24,993       97,606  
Amortization of intangible assets   18,357       5,903       6,208       6,571       8,828       27,510  
Other operating income, net   (3,482 )     (781 )     (5,767 )     (2,835 )     (572 )     (9,955 )
Total operating expenses $ 390,174     $ 107,467     $ 110,401     $ 116,438     $ 121,963     $ 456,269  
                                   
  Recast  
  FY 2021     Q1 2022     Q2 2022     Q3 2022     Q4 2022     FY 2022  
Operating expenses:                                  
Research and development $ 167,341     $ 47,079     $ 50,437     $ 53,092     $ 51,934     $ 202,542  
Sales and marketing   141,484       37,840       41,153       41,352       43,539       163,884  
General and administrative   66,474       17,426       18,370       18,258       18,234       72,288  
Amortization of intangible assets   18,357       5,903       6,208       6,571       8,828       27,510  
Other operating income, net   (3,482 )     (781 )     (5,767 )     (2,835 )     (572 )     (9,955 )
Total operating expenses $ 390,174     $ 107,467     $ 110,401     $ 116,438     $ 121,963     $ 456,269  
                                   
  Change  
  FY 2021     Q1 2022     Q2 2022     Q3 2022     Q4 2022     FY 2022  
Operating expenses:                                  
Research and development $ 16,292     $ 3,985     $ 3,960     $ 4,311     $ 4,423     $ 16,679  
Sales and marketing   8,734       2,158       2,037       2,108       2,336       8,639  
General and administrative   (25,026 )     (6,143 )     (5,997 )     (6,419 )     (6,759 )     (25,318 )
Amortization of intangible assets                                  
Other operating income, net                                  
Total operating expenses $     $     $     $     $     $  



Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ending
March 31, 2024 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2024 		 
(in thousands) Low     High     Low     High  
Net income $ 8,000     $ 11,000     $ 30,000     $ 37,700  
Stock-based compensation expense   18,900       18,900       74,500       74,500  
Amortization of intangible assets   7,400       7,400       28,800       28,800  
Non-cash interest expense   500       500       1,500       1,500  
Impact of non-GAAP tax rate(1)   (5,300 )     (6,100 )     (20,400 )     (22,100 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 29,500     $ 31,700     $ 114,400     $ 120,400  

(1) The Company uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25%.



The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ending
March 31, 2024 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2024 		 
(in thousands) Low     High     Low     High  
Net income $ 8,000     $ 11,000     $ 30,000     $ 37,700  
Income tax expense   4,500       4,500       17,700       18,000  
Stock-based compensation expense   18,900       18,900       74,500       74,500  
Interest (income) expense, net   (3,900 )     (3,900 )     (16,600 )     (16,600 )
Depreciation and amortization   9,500       9,500       37,400       37,400  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,000     $ 40,000     $ 143,000     $ 151,000  



The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Year Ending
December 31, 2024 		 
(in thousands) Low     High  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 140,000     $ 148,000  
Capital expenditures   (11,000 )     (11,000 )
Free cash flow $ 129,000     $ 137,000  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Altair Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

