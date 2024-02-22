NEWS RELEASE: E-COMMERCE CONFERENCE FEATURING AMAZON AND SHOPIFY ATTRACTS MORE THAN 250 HAWAI‘I MANUFACTURERS AND RETAILERS

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

February 22, 2024

PHOTOS: https://iq360.egnyte.com/fl/etUKLD1iTt

Logo, speaker headshots, plenary sessions, and exhibitioners

B-ROLL VIDEO: https://iq360.egnyte.com/fl/4pXkVQODov

Plenary sessions, attendees networking, exhibitioners, and interviews with: James Kunane Tokioka, DBEDT director Chris Schmicker, Shopify brand marketing director Crystal Goode, co-founder of Love Fitness Apparel and Shopify Milestone Winner



E-COMMERCE CONFERENCE FEATURING AMAZON AND SHOPIFY

ATTRACTS MORE THAN 250 HAWAI‘I MANUFACTURERS AND RETAILERS

HONOLULU – More than 250 attendees gathered at the Ala Moana Hotel for the first-ever “Made in Hawai‘i Presents: Your Future in E-Commerce” conference by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), on February 21. During various sessions and panels, industry leaders from Amazon and Shopify shared tips and insights on how Hawai‘i manufacturers and retailers can succeed in the e-commerce world.

Participants attended plenary sessions and broke out into smaller discussions tailored to different company levels, ensuring that businesses of all sizes could benefit from expert guidance.

The sessions included:

Starting E-Commerce: Getting Started, Key Considerations, and Scaling (Beginner) – Bobby Co, Amazon Marketplace seller growth team leader, explained the basics of e-commerce, covering key concepts such as working with a third-party platform, setting up an online store, product selection, and basic marketing strategies.

– Bobby Co, Amazon Marketplace seller growth team leader, explained the basics of e-commerce, covering key concepts such as working with a third-party platform, setting up an online store, product selection, and basic marketing strategies. Mastering E-Commerce: Proven Growth Strategies Across Social, Digital and More From Successful Founders (Intermediate) – Shopify’s Brand Marketing Director Chris Schmicker, Love Fitness Apparel co-founder Crystal Goode, and Coco Moon Hawai‘i founder Amber Thibaut discussed strategies for optimizing conversion rates, implementing advanced marketing tactics, and retaining customers effectively.

– Shopify’s Brand Marketing Director Chris Schmicker, Love Fitness Apparel co-founder Crystal Goode, and Coco Moon Hawai‘i founder Amber Thibaut discussed strategies for optimizing conversion rates, implementing advanced marketing tactics, and retaining customers effectively. Revolutionizing E-Commerce: Harnessing the Power of Automation, Data and AI for Growth in Hawai‘i and Beyond (Advanced) – Inoa.ai founder Ellen Ng, Rodeo Agency founder Brittney Cunningham, Hibiscus Interactive founder Ted Saihara, Hidden Gears founder Paolo Vidali, and Big Island Coffee Roasters co-founder Kelleigh Stewart discussed the transformative power of automation, data-driven decision making, and artificial intelligence in e-commerce and digital marketing.

“This conference provided invaluable guidance to local manufacturers and retailers seeking to expand their reach beyond our shores in the digital marketplace,” said James Kunane Tokioka, DBEDT director. “Mahalo to our partners Amazon and Shopify for their support in empowering our local businesses to thrive globally.”

For a recap of the conference, please visit invest.hawaii.gov/made-in-hawaii/.

