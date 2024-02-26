Leading Pediatrician and Harvard Researcher Releases New Guide on How to Raise Healthy Kids in a Screen-Saturated World
Today's parents face challenges, compounded by the complexities of navigating an ever-evolving digital world. You wouldn't let your child wander into traffic, don't hand them a digital device.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where screens dominate every aspect of daily life, parents, educators, and healthcare providers are confronted with deep fears, few hopes, and a lot of questions. As families strive to navigate this digital landscape, Dr. Michael Rich, renowned as "the Mediatrician," introduces the ultimate resource: "The Mediatrician’s Guide: A Joyful Approach to Raising Healthy, Smart, Kind Kids in a Screen-Saturated World" promises to be a beacon of clarity and guidance, published on Safer Internet Day.
As a "Mediatrician," Dr. Rich brings unparalleled expertise -- with over 30 years of research and experience as the founder of the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital. Dr. Rich is also a Harvard Associate Professor and a top pediatrician. He has dedicated his career to caring for young individuals grappling with media-related challenges.
"Today's parents face all of the traditional challenges of raising children, compounded by the complexities of navigating an ever-evolving digital world. Just as you wouldn't allow your child to wander into traffic, there are inherent risks in handing them a digital device," emphasized Dr. Rich.
"I wrote this book as a practical guide to give parents comfort and confidence in how to raise happy, healthy, and kind humans in a digital world," said Dr. Rich. "This book is an invitation to join me in building foundational knowledge. I hope it helps families enjoy media and use it wisely."
In "The Mediatrician’s Guide: A Joyful Approach to Raising Healthy, Smart, Kind Kids in a Screen-Saturated World" Dr. Rich presents answers about the effects of screen media on children's physical, mental, and social well-being. With unwavering optimism and empathy, he assures parents that they can successfully navigate the challenges of raising children in today's digital era.
A seasoned filmmaker for 12 years prior to pursuing a career in medicine, Dr. Rich seamlessly integrates his extensive media background with medical expertise. In "The Mediatrician’s Guide," he offers readers a well-founded, evidence-based exploration of the dynamic interplay between growing children and the ever-evolving digital ecosystem. Through accessible explanations of the scientific aspects surrounding screens and media, Dr. Rich illuminates how children's media usage can impact their health and development.
"When my wife and I were trying to navigate the digital world of devices and social media alongside our three teenage daughters, all roads led to the wonderful Dr Michael Rich," said CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta, "Known as “The Mediatrician,” Dr Rich is able to draw on his experiences as both a pediatrician and as a former filmmaker. He has the rare ability to offer seasoned and sensible guardrails as we all enter this brave new world together. This book is a must have, and will soon become your best friend, full of daily tips and long-lasting wisdom."
Leveraging his dual background as a filmmaker and medical professional, Dr. Rich provides a distinctive viewpoint that merges media insight with medical knowledge. His new book has garnered attention from both children and media experts, positioning it as a valuable resource for understanding the intricate landscape of digital media's influence on child development.
"There is a change in childhood, a change that we have created by the way we use our technology. As parents and grandparents, and as citizens of the world, we have an important role to play as children learn about healthy media use," said Dr. T. Berry Brazelton, renowned pediatrician and "Touchpoints" author, "The most important message that Dr. Rich gives is to always be present for your child. This book can reinforce the most important work we do, nurturing and guiding the next generation."
Published by Harper Collins, "The Mediatrician’s Guide: A Joyful Approach to Raising Healthy, Smart, Kind Kids in a Screen-Saturated World" is on sale now. Dr. Rich is available for media interviews.
