GuideOne Foundation Awards Funds to Nonprofit Organizations Focused on Health, Human Services and Education

More Than $140,000 Donated to Charitable Organizations in 2023

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Foundation, the philanthropic arm of GuideOne Insurance, announced today that it awarded $140,170 across more than 40 charities in 2023. The financial assistance supports programs that positively develop, enhance and impact the communities where GuideOne employees live and work.

“We are delighted to support these organizations that are advancing health, human services and education for the populations they serve,” said GuideOne Insurance President & CEO and GuideOne Foundation President Ken Cadematori. “We celebrated GuideOne Foundation’s 25th anniversary this past year, and these grants and corporate sponsorships directly reflect our company’s longstanding commitment to making the world a better place.”

The foundation was established in 1998 to help make positive change possibleÒ by making grants to 501(c)(3) organizations where GuideOne employees are involved or that offer volunteer opportunities in which GuideOne employees can participate. In 2023, GuideOne employees volunteered over 2,600 hours to charities located across the country. They also donated more than $98,700 during the company’s annual charitable giving campaign.

“GuideOne is proud to encourage and recognize a culture of giving back,” Cadematori added. “We hold company-sponsored volunteer activities and donation drives throughout the year and support our employees who work on behalf of charitable organizations by sitting on their boards, organizing events and participating in other fundraising activities. That willingness to give our time and treasure sets GuideOne apart.”

GuideOne Foundation’s 2024 grant cycle is currently underway, and applications may be submitted online through April 1. Funding decisions will be announced by May 1.

Organizations supported by GuideOne Foundation in 2023:

AHIHA — Stan Mikita Hockey School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Alex's Lemonade Stand

ALS Association, Iowa Chapter

Alzheimer's Association

Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Bailing Out Benji

Best Buddies Iowa

Bidwell Riverside Center

By Degrees Foundation

Children & Families of Iowa

Children's Cancer Connection

Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC)

Dorothy’s House

Dream Team Des Moines

Dress For Success Des Moines

Ellipsis

Everybody Wins Iowa

Family Promise Greater Des Moines

Food Bank of Iowa

Girls on the Run of Central IA/YMCA of Greater DSM

Hope Ministries

House of Mercy

Huntington's Disease Society of America, Iowa Chapter

Iowa ABI Foundation

Meals from the Heartland

Open Door Service Center, Inc.

Orchard Place

Pinky Swear Foundation

Project Iowa

Rally For Reid Foundation

Single Parent Provision

St. Vincent de Paul

The Beacon

The Sparkle Run

Young Women's Resource Center

United Way

Save the Children

American Cancer Society

Junior Achievement

Iowa National Alliance on Mental Illness

Corporate Communications GuideOne Insurance 515-267-5437 corporate-communications@guideone.com