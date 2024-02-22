Sandy Motley announced as Country Manager for Nokia in the U.S.

Press Release



February 22, 2024, USA – Nokia today announces the appointment of Sandy Motley, President of the company’s Fixed Networks division, as the new Country Manager for Nokia in the U.S.

Sandy brings decades of telecoms expertise to the role. She has held a range of senior positions at Nokia, including leading the Fixed Networks division – which is part of Nokia’s Network Infrastructure business group – since 2019. Sandy has vast experience of the U.S. market where she has previously been business development and operations lead for various products and solutions.

Sandy will be taking on a newly defined role for Nokia, one that has been created as part of a new way of working and operational model announced in October 2023. The Country Managers represent Nokia in their respective countries, building networks and deepening partnerships with key stakeholders including governments, customers and universities. Country Managers take the lead for creating strong ecosystems of innovation and collaboration wherever Nokia operates across the globe. The role is always held in addition to a senior leadership role within Nokia and Sandy’s appointment as U.S. Country Manager will not affect her leadership of our Fixed Networks division of the Network Infrastructure business group, led by Federico Guillén.

Sandy’s appointment further strengthens the company’s commitment to the U.S. where Nokia has an established presence and more than 10 000 employees. The U.S. was the first region to deploy Nokia’s 5G technology and around 90% of the U.S. population is connected by Nokia’s network solutions. The U.S. is also home to the organization’s world-leading industrial research lab, Nokia Bell Labs. In August 2023, Nokia announced it was becoming the first telecom company to announce the manufacture of fiber broadband optical modules in the U.S. for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

“We are delighted to announce Sandy as our new U.S. Country Manager. Her expertise, passion, and deep understanding of the market and the priorities of our customers and partners make her the ideal frontperson for Nokia in the U.S.,” said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, Nokia. “Sandy possesses a wealth of senior leadership experience and has managed cross-disciplinary teams at many levels of the organization. This appointment demonstrates our commitment to the U.S. market, and I have full confidence that Sandy will lead our people with distinction and further strengthen Nokia’s position in this vital region.

Sandy Motley, USA Country Manager at Nokia added, “I am very excited to start this next chapter of my journey here at Nokia. Having led the Fixed Networks business for several years, taking on an additional role as the Country Manager for the U.S. will allow me to help even more customers benefit from Nokia’s leading technology across our portfolio at a time when technology is playing a still more vital role than ever before in the lives of organizations, companies, individuals and societies.”

Sandy Motley will continue in her role of President of the company’s Fixed Networks division in addition to assuming U.S. Country Manager responsibilities. She is based in Murray Hill, New Jersey, USA.

