Regional Ripples: The Gaza War's Spillover in the Middle East
In this online event Crisis Group experts will share their perspectives on how the War in Gaza is affecting regional dynamics in the Middle East.
Moderator: Christina Boutros, Senior Communications and Advocacy Officer, MENA
Panellists:
Ali Vaez, Senior Adviser to the President & Project Director, Iran
Heiko Wimmen, Project Director, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon
Lahib Higel, Senior Analyst, Iraq
Ahmed Nagi, Senior Analyst, Yemen
The panel discussion will be held in English and will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Click here to register.