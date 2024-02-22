The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On appointing S.M.Rzayev as President of Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company

AZERBAIJAN, February 22 - From Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the German Eastern Business Association

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency, dear President Aliyev,

Allow me to take this opportunity to congratulate you on election as President of Azerbaijan. On behalf of the German Eastern Business Association, I wish you...

22 February 2024, 16:41