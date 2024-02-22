From Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia

AZERBAIJAN, February 22 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Ilham Aliyev,

On behalf of the people and the Government of Malaysia, I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations on your resounding victory in the recent presidential elections.

Your re-election is a testament to your exemplary leadership in steering Azerbaijan towards peace, stability, and prosperity. Your Excellency’s continued dedication to the progress of your nations is truly commendable, and I am confident that you will further elevate Azerbaijan’s standing as a respected member of the global community.

I look forward to working closely with Your Excellency in strengthening our existing friendly relations and good cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two countries.

I pray to Allah the Almighty to bless Your Excellency with continued good health, happiness and success as you lead the country towards further economic progress and prosperity.

Anwar Ibrahim

Prime Minister of Malaysia