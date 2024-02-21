To the participants of the 27th Eurasian Economic Summit

AZERBAIJAN, February 21 - Dear participants of the Summit,

I sincerely greet you on the occasion of the opening of the 27th Eurasian Economic Summit organized by the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation.

The Eurasian Economic Summit, which has already become a pleasant tradition, is an authoritative platform where statesmen, well-known politicians, and business people get together, exchange ideas on the developments unfolding in our region and on a global scale, and discuss ways to overcome the ongoing complex crises.

Alongside the traditional threats facing the present-day and rapidly transforming world, the emergence of new challenges and threats that concern humanity necessitates the formation of new approaches to addressing regional and global problems. As is the case every year, this year's agenda of the Summit is particularly relevant as it includes a session dedicated to climate crisis, environmental and energy issues.

The climate changes are among the most pressing problems threatening our planet. The effects of climate change are already being felt in all areas of life. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to issues of combating climate change and makes effort to take collective action to reduce its negative consequences. It is no coincidence that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), one of the most prestigious international events in the world, will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024 by a unanimous decision of all countries.

At the same time, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the further strengthening of partnership relations characterized by dynamic development in the Eurasian region. As a reliable transit country with a developed transport and logistical infrastructure, Azerbaijan plays an important role in promoting regional cooperation in Eurasia and economic progress, and strengthening interdependence.

In this regard, it is necessary to emphasize the importance of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, which are at the highest level. Our multifaceted joint activities with brotherly Türkiye, the large-scale projects we have implemented are important factors characterizing our strategic alliance and contribute to regional cooperation, security and stability. I am sure that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance, underpinned by the brotherhood and unity of our peoples, a common history, and rich national and spiritual values, will continue to develop and strengthen with our joint efforts in accordance with the principle of “One nation, two states”.

At the same time, dedicating a special session of the Eurasian Economic Summit to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the ninth President of the Republic of Türkiye, Suleyman Demirel, has a symbolic meaning. The late Suleyman Demirel, who greatly contributed to the foundation of the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation, was an outstanding statesman who played an important role in the formation of Azerbaijan-Türkiye interstate relations and strengthening our brotherhood. His dear memory will always live in our hearts.

I believe that this meeting will contribute to the expansion of mutually beneficial partnership for the sustainable development of the Eurasian region.

I wish you all the best and success in the work of the Summit.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 February 2024