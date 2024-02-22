Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,766 in the last 365 days.

From Hande Harmanci, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office

AZERBAIJAN, February 22 - 22 February 2024, 17:36

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the World Health Organization Country Office in Azerbaijan, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election and inauguration as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the continued commitment of the World Health Organization to support Azerbaijan's national priorities for sustainable development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the period 2021 to 2025.

Under your leadership and guidance, I look forward to our continued partnership and cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization Country Office in Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

 

Hande Harmanci

WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office

You just read:

From Hande Harmanci, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more