N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Feb. 29 by web conference

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel is scheduled to meet via web conference on Feb. 29 to continue its review of Inlet Hazard Area boundaries and recent studies and data on sea level rise. The meeting will commence at 2 p.m. and is open for public listening via computer or phone.

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

