Costa Rican Vacations Presents Casa Chameleon's Inaugural ‘Flavors Beyond Borders’ Gastronomic Event
Chef Evelyn Garcia, a 2010 CIA graduate, celebrated as a Top Chef finalist and co-founder of Jūn & Kin HTX.
Supporting Culinary Excellence and Education in Celebration of Women’s Month
This marks a groundbreaking moment in the culinary scene for Costa Rica. The unique blend of talent represented by CIA alumni chefs promises a cultural experience that Costa Rica hasn't seen before. SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, February 22, 2024 -- Costa Rican Vacations, a premier travel agency specializing in memorable trips to Costa Rica, is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever 'Flavors Beyond Borders' event at boutique, adults-only, Casa Chameleon, in Las Catalinas, Costa Rica. This culinary adventure, set to play out from March 6-10, 2024, promises an immersive epicurean experience, showcasing the talents of renowned Culinary Institute of America (CIA) alumni chefs Dara Yu, Sophia Ruiz, Evelyn Garcia, and Sarah Thompson.
— Casey Halloran, CEO of Costa Rican Vacations
Putting Costa Rica onto Culinary Map
Hosted at the prestigious Relais & Châteaux resort, Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas, this event is a celebration of culinary innovation and local flavors of Costa Rica. Over four all-inclusive days, guests will have the rare opportunity to engage in master classes, special tastings, and thematic dinners prepared by celebrated CIA-trained chefs, all while supporting CIA student scholarships.
Meet the Culinary Stars
- Chef Dara Yu, a 2021 CIA graduate and MasterChef Junior finalist, brings her baking and pastry expertise straight from the heart of Los Angeles.
- Chef Sophia Ruiz, a 2023 CIA graduate, infuses her passion for baking and pastries into every creation, honed at Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NYC.
- Chef Evelyn Garcia, a 2010 CIA graduate, combines her New York culinary journey with her Texan roots, celebrated as a Top Chef finalist and co-founder of Jūn & Kin HTX.
- Chef Sarah Thompson, a Mexican cuisine aficionado, showcases her innovative approach to culinary arts, emphasizing sustainability and local sourcing.
An Immersive Gastronomic Experience in the Tropics
‘Flavors Beyond Borders’ offers an exclusive setting for culinary enthusiasts to explore new horizons. The event features a rich daily itinerary that includes wellness activities, interactive cooking classes, leisurely lunches, cultural afternoons, and breathtaking sunset experiences, culminating in dinners that reflect the chefs’ diverse backgrounds and culinary philosophies.
How to Book This Culinary Adventure?
Priced at $10,995 per couple, inclusive of luxury accommodation, meals, activities, and all beverages, this event promises an intimate glimpse into the world of culinary arts set against the backdrop of Costa Rica’s stunning landscapes. Availability is limited.
For more information and to secure your reservation for ‘Flavors Beyond Borders’, please visit culinary vacations page on Costa Rican Vacations website.
About Costa Rican Vacations
Costa Rican Vacations is a leading travel agency offering custom tours and vacation packages to Costa Rica. Specializing in creating personalized, memorable travel experiences, we are committed to showcasing the beauty, culture, and adventure that Costa Rica offers, all while providing exceptional service and exclusive escapes.
About The Culinary Institute of America
Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate, bachelor’s, and master's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. More than 90 percent of CIA students receive financial aid and scholarships. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.
