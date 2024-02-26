Private Communities Registry Announces its 'Top Communities of 2024' Awards
Nearly 60 master-planned lifestyle communities throughout the country were recognized in the organization’s annual best-of list.
Thriving in real estate, lifestyle communities attract families, active adults, and retirees. This list recognizes the country's most popular, according to our users.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Communities Registry (PCR), the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities, has released its “Top Communities of the Year” awards.
— Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations, PCR
The diverse list includes 59 communities across 12 regional categories. The winners were selected based on a wide range of data that combines user engagement, page visits, and information requests from the previous year (2023).
"In the ever-evolving real estate market, lifestyle communities continue to thrive, presenting an excellent choice for families, active adults, and retirees eager to embrace the advantages offered by master-planned developments," shares Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations at PCR. "Having attracted nearly 1 million visitors and interested consumers, the 250+ showcases on PrivateCommunities.com captured significant attention from potential buyers. This curated list aims to recognize the most sought-after communities."
Annual research of PCR users revealed that homebuyers are motivated by “active lifestyle amenities” like pools, trails, and fitness centers. Many prefer to be near the beach, lake, or golf course. Not surprisingly, many of 2024’s top communities offer all those accommodations and more.
PCR’s Most Popular Lifestyle Communities of 2024 Are:
Arizona
• Encanterra, A Trilogy Resort Community- Queen Creek, AZ
• Estrella- Goodyear, AZ
• K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Victory at Verrado- Buckeye, AZ
• Trilogy® at Verde River™- Rio Verde, AZ
Arkansas
• Hot Springs Village- Hot Springs, AZ
California
• Vivir at Esperanza- Ontario, CA
• Heritage Placer Vineyards- Roseville, CA
• K Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Terra Lago- Indio, CA
• Trilogy® Bickford- Lincoln, CA
Florida
• Ave Maria- Ave Maria, FL
• Fiddler’s Creek- Naples, FL
• Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach- Daytona Beach, FL
• Latitude Margaritaville Watersound- Panama City Beach, FL
• On Top of the World Communities- Ocala, FL
• PGA Village Verano- Port St. Lucie, FL
• Shearwater- St. Augustine, FL
• The Club at Ibis- West Palm Beach, FL
Georgia
• Cumberland Harbour- St. Mary’s, GA
• Lake Arrowhead- Waleska, GA
• The Landings- Savannah, GA
• Savannah Quarters®- Savannah, GA
• Waterways- Richmond Hill, GA
North Carolina
• Albemarle Plantation- Hertford, NC
• Balsam Mountain Preserve- Sylva, NC
• Bear Lake Reserve- Tuckasegee, NC
• Compass Pointe- Leland, NC
• Connestee Falls- Brevard, NC
• Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure- Lake Lure, NC
• St. James Plantation- Southport, NC
South Carolina
• Callawassie Island- Callawassie Island, SC
• Cresswind Charleston- Summerville, SC
• Dataw Island- Dataw Island, SC
• K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Carolina Oaks- Bluffton, SC
• Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head- Hardeeville, SC
• McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion- Santee, SC
• Savannah Lakes Village- McCormick, SC
• Woodside- Aiken, SC
Tennessee
• Fairfield Glade- Fairfield Glade, TN
• Rarity Bay- Vonore, TN
• Tellico Village- Loudon, TN
Texas
• Boot Ranch- Fredericksburg, TX
• Chambers Creek- Willis, TX
• Pecan Plantation- Granbury, TX
Virginia
• Bay Creek- Cape Charles, VA
• Colonial Heritage- Williamsburg, VA
• Fawn Lake- Spotsylvania, VA
• K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Charlottesville- Ruckersville, VA
• The Crest at Linton Hall- Lansdowne, VA
• Trilogy® at Lake Frederick- Lake Frederick, VA
Mid-Atlantic
• Amblebrook Gettysburg- Gettysburg, PA
• Eastman- Grantham, NH
• Glade Springs- Daniels, WV
• K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Hatteras Hills- Magnolia, DE
• K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons at Kent Island- Chester, MD
West
• Port Ludlow- Port Ludlow, WA
• Red Ledges- Heber City, UT
• Trilogy Valor- Kuna, ID
• Whitetail Club- McCall, ID
"For decades, PCR has forged meaningful partnerships with the country’s leading builders, developers, and real estate companies. We’re honored to collaborate with such exceptional communities in their sales and marketing efforts—it’s a pleasure to formally acknowledge them through our annual top communities list," concludes Ben.
For more information and details on the winners, explore PCR’s Top Communities of the Year here.
