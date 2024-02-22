Twin Lakes Georgia Developer Kolter Ranks #18 on Top 100 National List of Private Home Builders in 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, proudly announces the achievement of Kolter Homes, our esteemed partner in EB-5 project development, securing the #18 spot on Home Builder Executive Magazine’s Top 100 List of Private Home Builders in 2023.
"We are thrilled about Kolter’s ranking,” said Sam Silverman, Founder and Managing Partner at EB5AN. “It is a testament to our strong partnership with Kolter, the developer of the Twin Lakes Georgia Rural EB-5 Project. This recognition, characterized by an impressive 26% increase in gains in closings, underscores the resounding success of Kolter, a distinguished master-planned community developer”.
The Twin Lakes Georgia project has surpassed expectations and is already profitable, with over 600 homes already sold out of 1,300. This success story not only showcases the potential of well-executed real estate ventures but also highlights the importance of collaborating with established, reputable developers.
Since Twin Lakes Georgia qualifies as a rural TEA project, investors can apply with a reduced minimum investment of $800,000 and benefit from priority processing of their Form I-526E petitions and access to a 20% reserved visa set aside. This expedites the immigration process for investors, especially those born in the traditionally backlogged countries of India and China.
The Twin Lakes Georgia project has already achieved multiple Form I-956F exemplar approvals from USCIS, and it received the prestigious 2023 55+ Housing Community of the Year award at the 43rd Annual OBIE Awards event.
Click here for more information about Twin Lakes Georgia and other EB-5 projects developed by Kolter Group.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated EB-5 investments of over $1.0 billion under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from over 60 countries.
