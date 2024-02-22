Governor Abbott Names Ladner Chair, Appoints Houston To Risk Management Board

TEXAS, February 22 - February 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jeffrey Houston to the Risk Management Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, the Governor named Gerald Ladner, Sr. chair of the Board. The Board coordinates, monitors, and directs information resources management within state government.

Jeffrey Houston of Dripping Springs is senior vice president at Mondee Holdings, Inc. in Austin. He is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society of Austin and former member of the CFA Society of Chicago. He is president of the Terrascena Property Owners Association, a former coach for several Upward Youth Basketball teams, and previous volunteer at Austin Ridge Bible Church. Houston received a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science and Philosophy from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration with a finance concentration from DePaul University. Additionally, he is a CFA charter holder.

Gerald Ladner, Sr. of Austin is a semi-retired property & casualty insurance company senior executive. His 42-year career included serving as vice president of Strategic Agent Partnerships and External Affairs, vice president of Sales, and Regional President for State Auto, a new division of Liberty Mutual. He also served as regional vice president for Zenith Insurance Company and Zurich North America. He is an Independent Board Director for Educational and Institutional Insurance Administrators, Inc. and member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas, Insurance Council of Texas, and the InfraGard National Members Alliance, an FBI-affiliated organization dedicated to the strengthening of national security and community resilience. Additionally, he is a Trustee for Rollins College located in Winter Park, Florida. Ladner received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Rollins College.