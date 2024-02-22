Leading Jewelry Manufacturer Launches Exciting New eCommerce Brand

Collection highlights include the Lanna Illusion Necklace, a solitaire on a delicate invisible chain, and the Harmony Stone Reversible Hoop Earrings, a two-tone huggie that can be worn multiple ways. The Lanna 8 Petal Medallion pieces are part of our Lanna Signature Collection, and crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, mother-of-pearl, and PVD Plating for durability. The Lotus Collection is crafted in 925 Sterling Silver and PVD Plating for durability, and features a unique 3-layer necklace for versatile styling.

Lanna Rose Jewelry is the newest initiative from the team at MOD Jewelry Group, best known for crafting Harley-Davidson® licensed jewelry.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lanna Rose Jewelry, the newest initiative from the team at MOD Jewelry Group, is excited to announce the launch of its digital storefront. Lanna Rose, headquartered in the vibrant community of Coral Springs, Florida, operates design and production offices in Costa Mesa, California, and the historic city of Chiang Mai, Thailand. The company is excited to introduce its unique collection of sterling silver PVD-plated jewelry, celebrated for its enduring quality and timeless design.

Lanna Rose Jewelry's collection is inspired by the decorative art and historical architecture of Thailand's Lanna region. The designs reflect the brand's commitment to outstanding craftsmanship and unique cultural aesthetic.

Len Weiss, the CEO of MOD Jewelry Group, has deep familial ties to Thailand. He is bringing passion for innovation and appreciation for the Lanna heritage to the forefront with LRJ. "At the heart of Lanna Rose Jewelry is a story of connection – a blend of Thailand's vibrant culture with America's modern flair," said Len Weiss. "LRJ is where the love for my family intertwines with my devotion to the craft of jewelry. It's the women of LRJ who truly run the show, infusing their expertise and creativity into every facet of our business. Each piece we craft not only celebrates diversity but also the strong, creative women on our team. That's our business model."

Lanna Rose Jewelry's premier collection spotlights the durability and sophistication of physical vapor deposition (PVD) plating, a process known for its resistance to tarnish and wear. This ensures that the brand's offerings are not only visually stunning but also built to last, allowing customers to invest in beauty that stands the test of time.

In line with its ethos of connection and community, Lanna Rose Jewelry is thrilled to announce its partnership with Ban Pa Bong School and Chiang Mai Hospital in northern Thailand. This collaboration has already achieved a significant milestone, providing vaccinations to schoolchildren this fall. This initiative is part of our commitment to giving back to the communities that inspire our work and supporting the well-being of the next generation.

Lanna Rose Jewelry is more than a brand; it's a narrative of cultural harmony, a bridge between continents, and a tribute to the love that connects us all. With the support of a team that spans the globe, LRJ is poised to adorn the world with pieces that tell a story, elevate style, and honor the legacy of Lanna.

The LRJ collection will be available exclusively online. For more information about Lanna Rose Jewelry and to view the collection, please visit www.lannarosejewelry.com or visit us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/lanna.rose.jewelry.

About Lanna Rose Jewelry:

Lanna Rose Jewelry is a testament to MOD Jewelry Group's leadership and innovation in the jewelry industry, offering high-quality, durable PVD-plated jewelry inspired by the Lanna region's architectural and natural beauty. Headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, with offices in Costa Mesa, California, and Chiang Mai, Thailand, LRJ is a global brand at the intersection of heritage and innovation.