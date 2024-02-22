California ZEV Sales Have Skyrocketed More Than 1000% in the Last Decade

Published:
SACRAMENTO – The sales of new zero-emission vehicles have soared 1022% over the past 10 years, according to data from the California Energy Commission.
One in four new cars sold in California are zero-emission. More ZEVs were sold in California in 2023 than at any point in history, including in Q3 when sales hit their highest share ever at 26.7%. Sales soared by 46% year-over-year, continuing the upward trend led by our state every year.
California is on track to achieve its world-leading goal of 100% ZEV new-car sales by 2035.
As Governor Gavin Newsom has said, “California dominates in this space.”
California ZEV sales have grown a whopping 1000%+ in the last decade — and more were sold last year than ever before.
The “demise of ZEVs” is a fossil fuels industry-to-Fox News talking point. pic.twitter.com/XaOf9HXID8
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 21, 2024
California’s ZEV Leadership:
-
In 2023, 25% of new cars sold in California were zero-emission – more than ever before. (Data here)
- Globally, ZEVs were the only growth in car sales as other auto sales slowed:
- The state surpassed both its zero-emission truck sales and vehicle sales goals two years ahead of schedule and surpassed its 10,000 fast EV chargers goal more than a year ahead of schedule.
- The success of the state’s programs has led to ZEVs becoming a top export and has spurred major advances in manufacturing and job creation.
- This year, California announced a new $1.9 billion plan that will help deploy 40,000 new public EV chargers – creating the most extensive charging network in the country to make it easier for Californians to charge their vehicles.