California ZEV Sales Have Skyrocketed More Than 1000% in the Last Decade

Published: Feb 22, 2024

SACRAMENTO – The sales of new zero-emission vehicles have soared 1022% over the past 10 years, according to data from the California Energy Commission.

One in four new cars sold in California are zero-emission. More ZEVs were sold in California in 2023 than at any point in history, including in Q3 when sales hit their highest share ever at 26.7%. Sales soared by 46% year-over-year, continuing the upward trend led by our state every year.

California is on track to achieve its world-leading goal of 100% ZEV new-car sales by 2035.

As Governor Gavin Newsom has said, “California dominates in this space.”

California’s ZEV Leadership:

In 2023, 25% of new cars sold in California were zero-emission – more than ever before. ( Data here ) Globally, ZEVs were the only growth in car sales as other auto sales slowed:

