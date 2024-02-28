The Albany Job Fair has partnered with Career Jam™ Adding 600 High School students to the job seeker audience attending
The Albany Job Fair has partnered with Career Jam™ to provide opportunities for area high school students seeking employment, internships & career options!
We anticipate 800-1000 job seekers in attendance, plus 600 area high school students also seeking employment. The April 17th Albany Job Fair should have the highest attendace on record.”LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albany Job Fair is launching a partnership with Career Jam™ for the April 17th Albany Job Fair to bring an enhanced career exploration experience to 600 local 10th-12th grade students. Career Jam™ is a leading organization dedicated to the enhancement of workforce and talent development. Through cultivating partnerships, raising awareness about career opportunities, and offering valuable resources, their mission is to reshape the career exploration journey for students and their families to ensure that there is a flourishing workforce in our community. To learn more visit https://www.career-jam.com
— Darcy Knapp, Albany Job Fair Chairman
In 2024, the Albany Job Fair is offering five in person job fairs: April 17th, May 15th, June 5th, July 17th and October 2nd. All events are held at The Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center in Latham New York. The Albany Job Fair events in April, June, July & October run from 9am to 4pm and feature 80-100 recruiters. The May 15th event is new for 2024, and runs 2p-6p, featuring over 40 recruiters. Many recruiters are interviewing on site and making same day hiring offers. Candidates can talk to recruiters from across the area, and discover local and regional available positions. For those who cannot attend, The Albany Job Fair accepts resumes via email and distributes them to all the recruiters ahead of and after each event.
“We anticipate 800-1000 job seekers in attendance, plus 600 area high school students also seeking employment," states Darcy Knapp, Event Chairman, "The April 17th Albany Job Fair should have the highest attendance on record."
Job Seekers, recent graduates and students looking to get hired in Albany now have multiple Job Fair opportunities in 2024. New grads and students looking for summer or seasonal jobs can apply in person at the job fairs or submit resumes via email to Resumes@AlbanyJobFair.com. Job Seeker registration is not required to attend the Albany Job Fair. The NYS Dept. of Labor has their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Job Fair at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany on April 10th from 11am to 3pm. Registration is required at the door for the DOL Event.
Sponsors for 2024 Albany Job Fair include SYSCO, the featured sponsor, with numerous CDL/CDL-A job opening including a sign on bonus, competitive wages and full benefits. Additional events sponsors include: CSX, Frito Lay & Albany Broadcasting. You can interview and get hired the same day with many recruiters. eBiz Docs will be scanning candidate resumes for distribution to all recruiters. You can also send your resume in now for early distribution. Please email your resume to resumes@albanyjobfair.com. Recruiters are already screening candidates and scheduling interviews.
The Albany Job Fair offers a unique resume distribution opportunity for all job seekers, whether you attend in person or not. Applicants can email their resume in prior to the event, or leave a resume at the information table as they enter. All resumes are scanned and forwarded to all recruiters.
“We usually distribute over 1,200 resumes to every company recruiting at each Albany Job Fair,” said Darcy Knapp, event director. “This event is the only in-person job fair that distributes resumes for all job seekers, whether they attend in person or not.”
Job seekers are welcome to visit www.albanyjobfair.com for more information and check out the online job fair. The online job fair offers links to all participating recruiters’ online job listings. You can find resumé submission options, and get an up-to-date list of participating recruiters.
Job Seeker registration is not required to attend the Albany Job Fair and resume submission is optional. The goal of the Albany Job Fair is to maximize connections between job seekers and recruiters. Recruiters can also sign up online to recruit at the Albany Job Fair.
Albany Job Fair April 17, 2024