Fanatics Sportsbook Launches Today in Michigan

Fanatics Casino Is Now Live in Three States

DETROIT, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc, a global digital sports platform, launched the Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino today in Michigan. Sports fans living in and visiting Michigan will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino experience. Michigan marks the thirteenth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook and third state for Fanatics Casino.



In August 2023, Fanatics Betting and Gaming began acquiring the U.S. businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of PointsBet customers to the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Today in Michigan only, each PointsBet customer’s username, password, account balance, rewards points and responsible gaming settings will be automatically migrated to the Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and is disrupting the sports betting industry with the following new features:

Building a better sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on iOS and Android . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android.

The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on and . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. FanCash: The Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of their wager back in FanCash. Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on bonus bets or at Fanatics.com .

The Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of their wager back in FanCash. Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on bonus bets or at . Discover: Everything a customer cares about, including marquee games, key stats, trending bets, delivered straight to one location - the Discover feed.

Everything a customer cares about, including marquee games, key stats, trending bets, delivered straight to one location - the Discover feed. Search: The Fanatics Sportsbook offers industry-leading search functionality, including a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking. Customers can search easily for the bet they want and bet directly right from the search results.

As part of the launch in Michigan, Fanatics Betting and Gaming will also launch its new online casino, embedded in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The newly designed Fanatics Casino will feature a range of classic and popular casino favorites like roulette, slots and blackjack along with offering customers the following exciting new features:

Play with IGT Play Digital: Fanatics Casino players can enjoy a range of highly engaging IGT PlayDigital games including many of the classic titles that iGaming players love including Cash Eruption™, Fortune Coin™ and Cleopatra™, as well as a suite of MegaJackpots™ titles, proprietary table games and video poker content.

Fanatics Casino players can enjoy a range of highly engaging IGT PlayDigital games including many of the classic titles that iGaming players love including Cash Eruption™, Fortune Coin™ and Cleopatra™, as well as a suite of MegaJackpots™ titles, proprietary table games and video poker content. Evolved Live Casino Games: Fanatics Casino has partnered with Evolution to provide customers with world-leading live casino games including Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Baccarat and Poker variants. In addition, Evolution will provide Fanatics Casino with an exciting lineup of online slots, the award-winning Lightning Roulette, and many more games to come.

Fanatics Casino has partnered with Evolution to provide customers with world-leading live casino games including Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Baccarat and Poker variants. In addition, Evolution will provide Fanatics Casino with an exciting lineup of online slots, the award-winning Lightning Roulette, and many more games to come. Wonderful New Games: Light & Wonder will provide Fanatics Casino with a wide range of the company’s first party titles, including top-performing games 88 FORTUNES™, JIN JI BAO™ ENDLESS TREASURES™, DANCING DRUMS EXPLOSION™, and ULTIMATE FIRE LINK™ CHINA STREET™. In addition, Light & Wonder will offer Fanatics Casino customers access to third party aggregated content from some of the world’s biggest studios such as Big Time Gaming, Reel Play, Gaming Realms and Hacksaw.

Light & Wonder will provide Fanatics Casino with a wide range of the company’s first party titles, including top-performing games 88 FORTUNES™, JIN JI BAO™ ENDLESS TREASURES™, DANCING DRUMS EXPLOSION™, and ULTIMATE FIRE LINK™ CHINA STREET™. In addition, Light & Wonder will offer Fanatics Casino customers access to third party aggregated content from some of the world’s biggest studios such as Big Time Gaming, Reel Play, Gaming Realms and Hacksaw. Rewards: Casino customers can earn FanCash back on bets, spins and hands and convert FanCash to bonus bets on Fanatics Sportsbook or to purchase team merchandise at Fanatics.com .

Casino customers can earn FanCash back on bets, spins and hands and convert FanCash to bonus bets on Fanatics Sportsbook or to purchase team merchandise at . Fanatics Game Studios: Fanatics Betting and Gaming has produced exclusive content including the new Fanatics Blackjack game developed in partnership with Boom Entertainment. More games are scheduled for later this year.







Fanatics Betting and Gaming believes that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of the organization’s DNA. Online customers will have access to Responsible Gaming tools to manage their time and money alongside a best in class Help Center, chat experience and knowledgeable agents with 24/7 coverage.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino, visit the Fanatics Media Center

Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has fourteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at FedExField. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York.

Contact: Kevin.Hennessy@betfanatics.com, Fanatics Betting and Gaming

