Propane Tank Monitoring Industry Leader One-Tank Celebrates 20 Years
Insite Platform Partners, based in St. Charles, Missouri, celebrates its 20th anniversary of serving the propane industry.
We always try to stay actively engaged to learn what our customers' biggest obstacles are. It's our goal to leverage our technology to offer affordable & reliable solutions to overcome those obstacles”ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI , USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the propane industry has evolved over the last 20 years, Insite has also. What has not changed is their commitment to its customers throughout the company's 20-year journey.
— Brian Humphrey, CEO
In 2020, Insite announced the release of the One-Tank Monitoring System. The system allows propane suppliers to monitor tanks remotely, from anywhere on the planet via satellite transmissions. Thanks to their patented temperature compensation methods, propane suppliers can view customers’ tank levels and accurate usage. This ensures customers are only charged for the propane they use, while also allowing suppliers to schedule deliveries when costs are low and roads are clear. The One-Tank Monitoring System is one of Insite’s proudest accomplishments because of the technological advancements it has offered customers in the propane tank monitoring industry.
Insite, now known as One-Tank, is more committed than ever to improving the propane industry as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. “We always try to stay actively engaged with our customers to learn about their business and what their biggest obstacles are. It is our goal to leverage our technology to offer affordable and reliable solutions to overcome those obstacles.” said Brian Humphrey, Insite CEO & Founder of One-Tank. The propane industry has evolved a lot over the last 20 years, but Insite has proven its ability to evolve and adapt to shifts within the industry.
Recently, One-Tank sponsored a Propane Industry Technology & Efficiency Survey that was published in Butane-Propane News (BPN). The results of the survey will assist One-Tank in continuing as a leader in the industry as the company looks forward to its next 20 years of business. One-Tank will continue updating its tank monitoring system to make sure that it is efficient for customers.
About One-Tank
One-Tank is based in St. Charles, Missouri, and offers propane suppliers a way to monitor the tanks of their customers remotely. For the past 20 years, One-Tank has been a leader in pioneering new technology to keep propane suppliers competitive in today’s ever-changing market. One-Tank's Monitoring System is a leading technology in the propane industry that has proven to be cost-effective and efficient, helping suppliers improve their margins while offering even better service.
