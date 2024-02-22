Grant applications now open for clean energy projects that benefit overburdened communities and vulnerable populations

Commerce is now accepting applications to support the planning, design, and construction of clean energy projects that will improve health, resiliency, and economic outcomes for communities that face inequitable risk from energy burden, pollution, and other environmental factors. For this round of grant funding, applicants will be required to demonstrate that projects benefit overburdened communities and vulnerable populations by improving environmental health conditions, reducing energy inequities, or strengthening community resiliency.

Approximately $67 million will be available to support the following project areas:

Clean and resilient energy projects benefitting historically marginalized communities (like low-income and communities of color)

Electric grid modernization and innovation

Innovative large-scale and dual-use solar

Solar paired with battery storage for community facilities and low-income community solar

Clean energy project siting and permitting

Building, industry, aviation and maritime decarbonization

State match to unlock federal funding

To learn more about this opportunity please consider attending a pre-application conference:

Applicants only need to submit one application per project to apply for grant funding, and they may submit applications for multiple projects. Commerce will evaluate each application across all potential programs and match projects to the relevant funding source(s).

Match funding will be required only for for-profit entities, including investor-owned utilities, at a ratio of 1:1 (50% of project costs) ratio. No other entities are required to provide matching funds.

For program documents including full eligibility, evaluation criteria, application materials, instructions for applying, listening session resources, and weekly Q&A documents, access the Community Decarbonization grant program documents (on Box).

To learn more and apply, visit the Clean Energy Grant Programs page.

Questions?

Contact EPICgrants@commerce.wa.gov and please check the EPIC website often for updates.