ISA to Host Leading Industrial Cybersecurity Event in London in June
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join experts in operational technology for conversations on intelligence evolution and IoT cybersecurity, plus industry-leading cybersecurity training and a virtual escape room
The International Society of Automation (ISA) - the leading professional society for automation – will host its second annual OT Cybersecurity Summit in London on 18-19 June 2024.
The Summit will draw hundreds of experts in operational technology (OT) cybersecurity, including operators, service companies, regulators, equipment providers and more. This two-track, two-day event will be organized around two major topics: intelligence evolution and IoT cybersecurity, with additional panel discussions on standards and conformity assessment.
Keynote addresses will include:
• Security by Design – A Communication Problem? - Sarah Fluchs, CTO of admeritia
• The Intersection of Sustainability and Cybersecurity - Simon Hodgkinson, formerly CISO, BP
Joining event keynotes are upward of 30 speakers representing the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Rolls-Royce, Siemens, Royal Caribbean, Schneider Electric, Cybeats, exida, Cyber ICS, Exiger, Debian, Surrey Institute for People-Centered AI, National Automation and more.
ISA sets many of the technical standards used in industrial automation, including ISA/IEC 62443, the world’s only consensus-based automation and control systems cybersecurity standards. In addition to developing and maintaining these standards, ISA offers training and credentialing on cybersecurity; certifies products, processes, and systems through its ISASecure certification; and raises awareness about the importance of OT cybersecurity through its membership consortium, the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA) (https://isagca.org/).
“The ISA community is comprised of the world’s leading voices on industrial cybersecurity, and we are proud to have developed ISA/IEC 62443, the standard behind the most robust and secure operational technologies,” said Claire Fallon, ISA executive director. “The ISA OT Cybersecurity Summit stands apart from other cybersecurity events as a venue where attendees can gain practical knowledge about the standard and best practices for its implementation.”
The 2023 OT Cybersecurity Summit received a prestigious Eventeer Award for Best Event: Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and was a runner up in the Best Out of the Box Event category. 2023 attendees rated event content five stars and had a lot of positive feedback about their experience:
• “It’s been amazing networking and meeting new people. I’ve enjoyed talking about other people’s experiences in cybersecurity."
• "What’s been great about this event is all the vendors that are here and being exposed to new products.”
• "It's really refreshing to get such a rich group of professionals in the room all talking about the same challenges. ISA represents the leading standard, so it's the right community for these conversations."
In addition to a robust technical program, the 2024 OT Cybersecurity Summit will offer multiple additional workshops, special events, and industry-leading training opportunities for attendees:
• Training: Using the ISA/IEC 62443 Standards to Secure Your Control Systems (IC32)
• Training: Assessing the Cybersecurity of New Existing IACS Systems (IC33)
• Incident Command Systems for Industrial Control Systems (ICS4ICS) workshop
• Volunteer workshop for ISA members
• Cyber escape room – Imagine you're on the International Space Station, your oxygen system has been hacked and you have 15 minutes to solve the code before you run out of air. Working in a virtual, realistic OT environment, solve puzzles and get answers to achieve your goal before the clock runs out.
Registration for the 2024 OT Cybersecurity Summit in London is now open and starts at 500 GBP. Event sponsors include Armis, Cyolo, and Dragos. To register for the event or to learn more about the program and sponsorship opportunities, visit otcs.isa.org (https://otcs.isa.org/).
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA’s mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.
Morgan Foor
