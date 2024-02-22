Notice of Pending Special Elections for District Judicial Nominating Commissioners in Districts 4, 5B, 8A, and 8B

Notice is hereby given of vacancies in the offices of Elective Judicial Nominating Commissioner for Judicial Election Districts 4, 5B, 8A and 8B. Nominating petitions are now available for individuals who wish to have their name listed on the ballot to fill these positions with terms that will expire on January 31, 2030.

Click here to obtain the full Notice of Pending Elections and the nominating petition. For more information about the vacancies, the legal requirements to serve on a commission, and the elections, visit the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commission website.

If you wish to learn more about becoming a District Judicial Nominating Commissioner, read Article V, sections 15 and 16 of the Iowa Constitution and Iowa Code Chapter 46. This news release is issued statewide pursuant to Iowa Code section 46.9A.