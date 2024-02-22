Submit Release
FDLE arrests Tallahassee woman on fraud charges

February 22, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) yesterday arrested Paula Lynne Mrozek, 52, of Tallahassee on grand theft charges of more than $20,000, a second-degree felony.

Mrozek, a Florida Department of Revenue (DOR) employee, is charged with altering money orders intended for motor vehicle taxes and depositing them into her personal bank account while she worked for DOR. In all, Mrozek made 41 deposits of altered money orders totaling $23,915.88. DOR has initiated dismissal procedures for Mrozek.

Authorities at DOR were alerted to the criminal activity when a local credit union noticed suspicious ATM activity and notified the agency.

Mrozek is being held in the Leon County Jail pending first appearance. She will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit.

