Ambassador Announces New Board Member and VP of Sales to Accelerate Expansion and Innovation

We're at an exciting point in our journey. With Andrew Bennett and Ryan McDonald joining our team, we’re ready to face the future with innovative solutions that continue to set us apart in the market.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Software, a trailblazer in the SaaS-based Customer-Led Growth industry, today announced a strategic enhancement of its board and leadership team with the addition of Andrew Bennett and Ryan McDonald. This move signifies Ambassador's ambition to foster innovation and extend its footprint, reinforcing its leadership in driving customer-centric solutions.
Strategic Visionary Andrew Bennett Joins the Board
Andrew Bennett, renowned for his transformative leadership as CMO of Smartsheet, has been appointed to the Ambassador Board. Bennett's unparalleled expertise in marketing, sales, and revenue acceleration is set to enhance Ambassador’s strategic direction. His achievements at Smartsheet, notably in spearheading global marketing and demand generation, are a testament to his visionary approach.
Geoff McDonald, CEO of Ambassador, on Bennett's appointment: "We are excited to have Andrew on the board. This brings a strategic leap forward and marks a significant milestone in our journey towards global leadership in our sector. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of customer engagement and retention. His vision aligns perfectly with our goals for this critical growth phase."
Ryan McDonald to Lead Sales into a New Era
Ryan McDonald joins as the Vice President of Sales, bringing over two decades of invaluable SaaS experience from his instrumental roles at DocuSign and Conga. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as Ambassador gears up for an era of accelerated growth and innovation.
"Ryan’s depth of experience in SaaS sales is unmatched. His strategic insight and operational excellence will be pivotal as we expand our market footprint and enhance our sales strategies. He is the right leader to help us achieve our ambitious sales targets," said Geoff McDonald, emphasizing the strategic importance of Ryan's role.
Looking to the Future
The addition of Andrew Bennett and Ryan McDonald heralds a new chapter for Ambassador Software, reinforcing its dedication to innovation, customer value, and strategic growth. Their leadership will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic initiatives, expanding its reach, and enhancing its position as a leader in the SaaS industry.
"We are at an exciting point in our journey," says Geoff McDonald. "With Andrew and Ryan joining our team, we’re ready to face the future with innovative solutions that continue to set us apart in the market."
About Ambassador Software
Ambassador Software leads the SaaS industry with advanced solutions designed to accelerate customer engagement, account expansion, and retention strategies. Committed to excellence and growth, Ambassador sets new benchmarks for revenue growth platforms in the SaaS sector.
For more information about Ambassador and its services, please visit getambassador.com.
