LiVDerm’s 22nd Annual South Beach Symposium Achieves Outstanding Success in Miami Beach

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 South Beach Symposium (SBS) and Masters of Pediatric Dermatology (MOPD) Symposiums recently came to a close in South Beach, marking a milestone in the field of dermatology education and collaboration. Hosted side by side, these two annual events brought together leading experts, practitioners, and industry professionals to exchange knowledge, share insights, and advance dermatologic care.

Held from Thursday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 11, and co-chaired by leading dermatologists, David J. Goldberg, MD, JD, and Michael H. Gold, MD, SBS featured a diverse array of sessions, presentations, and live demonstrations. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with renowned faculty members and explore the latest advances in both medical and cosmetic dermatology. From innovative treatment modalities to emerging trends in skin care, the symposium provided a comprehensive overview of the evolving landscape of dermatologic practice, empowering attendees to leverage newfound knowledge and expertise to enhance patient care.

Saturday, Feb. 10 also featured the ever-popular Hands-On Cadaver Lab, led by world-renowned aesthetic plastic surgeon, Z. Paul Lorenc, MD. This intimate, faculty-guided workshop was a unique opportunity for attendees to gain practical, hands-on experience and refine their skills under the guidance of industry leaders. Through interactive instruction and personalized feedback, participants honed their injection techniques and strengthened their capabilities as aesthetic practitioners.

The 32nd annual MOPD was held alongside SBS from Thursday, Feb. 8 to Friday, Feb. 9, and led by founder and distinguished pediatric dermatologist, Lawrence A. Schachner, MD. Participants immersed themselves in discussions surrounding pediatric dermatologic conditions, new and emerging therapies, diagnostic challenges, and evidence-based management strategies. The event facilitated interdisciplinary collaboration and showcased the collective expertise of pediatric dermatologists and other healthcare professionals dedicated to pediatric skin health.

In addition to the educational sessions, a vibrant exhibition hall showcasing the latest products, technologies, and services in the dermatology space provided attendees with the opportunity to explore cutting-edge innovations, engage with industry leaders, and discover new resources to enhance their practice. The enhanced exhibition hall served as a hub of innovation and networking, further enriching the symposium experience for all present.

"We are thrilled with the success of both symposia and the impact they've had on advancing dermatologic education and patient care. The enthusiastic participation of attendees, combined with the wealth of knowledge shared by our esteemed faculty, and incredible industry support, has truly made these events a highlight of the dermatology calendar." Doreen Brown, CEO

As we celebrate the close of these impactful events, the organizers express sincere appreciation to all attendees, faculty, sponsors, and exhibitors for their invaluable contributions that have made both SBS and MOPD an incredible success. Plans are already underway for next year's events, promising even more opportunities for learning, networking, and collaboration.

