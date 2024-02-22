Readout of SBA Administrator Guzman’s Visit to Detroit to Kick Off the Investing in America Tour

Administrator Guzman Joins Congressman Thanedar to Highlight Black Small Business Boom Under Biden-Harris Administration

DETROIT, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, traveled to Detroit, Michigan, to kick off the Investing in America tour with a spotlight on the Black Small Business Boom under the Biden-Harris Administration.

Administrator Guzman started her day with Congressman Shri Thanedar on the Avenue of Fashion, a historic, predominantly Black-owned shopping district in Detroit. There, they visited and toured MAC Galleries, an art gallery and custom framing and installation business, with co-owner James McKissic. Afterward, they visited The Shoe Box, a local Black-owned men’s shoe store. Administrator Guzman and Congressman Thanedar concluded their Avenue of Fashion small business visits at Krispy Addicts Clothing Boutique, a Black-owned street stylish clothing boutique.

Administrator Guzman discussed with the business owners how Black business ownership is growing at its fastest rate in more than three decades under the Biden-Harris Administration, with the rate of Black households that own a business having more than doubled. They also discussed continued efforts in the Biden-Harris Administration to build upon this progress and support Black entrepreneurship as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

After the business visits concluded, Administrator Guzman and Congressman Thanedar led a roundtable discussion with local Black business owners at the Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance, where they discussed the rise of Black entrepreneurship under the Biden-Harris Administration and the ongoing Small Business Boom, which has seen more than 423,000 applications to start new businesses in Michigan since the President took office.

