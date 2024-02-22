"Embrace Your Authenticity: Singer-Songwriter Jesse Means Releases Powerful Anthem 'Be Yourself'"

MUEHIENEFAD, GERMANY, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Means, the dynamic singer-songwriter with roots deeply embedded in Montgomery, Alabama, is poised to take the music world by storm with the release of his latest single, "Be Yourself." Born as the fifth of eight children, Means' journey through life has been marked by resilience, determination, and an unyielding passion for music.

Growing up amidst adversity, Means faced the heartache of losing his father at a young age. Raised by a single mother who embodied strength in the face of hardship, he learned the value of perseverance and the transformative power of music. Graduating from High School in Lowndes County, Means embarked on a journey of self-discovery that led him from studying Electronics at Gilmore-Bell Vocational School to finding his calling at Alabama A&M University, where he delved into Sociology, English Literature, and creative writing.

For fans eagerly awaiting new releases, the anticipation surrounding "Be Yourself" is palpable. Set to debut on 'New Fangled Radio' in the UK and '562 Live' in the US, Means' latest offering promises to resonate deeply with listeners worldwide. Scheduled for release on February 1, 2024, "Be Yourself" will be available for download and streaming on all major music platforms, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in its empowering message and infectious melodies.

"Music is more than just notes on a page; it's a reflection of the artist's soul," says Means. "With 'Be Yourself,' I hope to inspire others to embrace their true selves and find strength in their authenticity."

A testament to Means' dedication and musical prowess, "Be Yourself" showcases his remarkable talent as both a vocalist and a songwriter. Drawing inspiration from music icons such as Mariah Carey, Ne Yo, Coldplay, Stevie Wonder, Adam Levine, and Usher, Means infuses his own unique style into every note, creating a sound that is distinctly his own.

Of particular note is Means' admiration for Mariah Carey, evident in his meticulous attention to detail in capturing her signature whistle register note—a feat that took him two years to perfect. The result is a song that not only pays homage to Carey's influence but also showcases Means' unparalleled dedication to his craft.

Thanks to the support of Tunecore, "Be Yourself" is now available in Dolby Atmos Audio, offering listeners an immersive musical experience like never before. From Long Beach, California, to the bustling streets of New York City, Means' music transcends geographical boundaries, captivating audiences with its heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melodies.

For more information on Jesse Means and his latest single, "Be Yourself," visit [562live.com](http://www.562live.com).