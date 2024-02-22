United States Mint Opens Sales for 2024 Greatest Generation Commemorative Coins on February 29

Washington, DC, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting preorders for products in the Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Program on February 29, 2024, at noon EST. Orders are expected to begin shipping in early April.

Authorized by Public Law 117-162, the Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act, this program commemorates the National World War II Memorial, and the service and sacrifice of American soldiers and civilians during World War II. The public law directs the Mint to produce $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half dollar clad coins as part of the program. Product options, pricing, and order limits are below. Visit Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin - US Mint Catalog Online to set up a REMIND ME alert.

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION INTRO PRICE REGULAR PRICE ORDER LIMIT 24CA Proof Five-Dollar Gold Coin Pricing Grid less $5 Pricing Grid 1 24CB Uncirculated Five-Dollar Gold Coin Pricing Grid less $5 Pricing Grid 1 24CC Proof Silver Dollar Coin $82.00 $87.00 24CD Uncirculated Silver Dollar Coin $77.00 $82.00 24CE Proof Half Dollar Coin $49.00 $54.00 24CF Uncirculated Half Dollar Coin $47.00 $52.00 24CG Three-Coin Proof Set N/A Pricing Grid 1

Pricing for the gold product options is based on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum Products table. Introductory sales prices are in effect until March 29, 2024, at 3:00 pm EST, after which regular pricing will take effect. The household order limits of one for each gold option and the three-coin proof set are in effect for the first 24 hours.

The Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint, signed 250 Certificates of Authenticity (COAs) for the 2024 Greatest Generation Three-Coin Proof Set (24CG). These personally signed COAs will be randomly inserted into unmarked sets and will be fulfilled when shipping begins. Preorder your set when sales open at noon on February 29 and keep your fingers crossed for a chance to be one of the lucky recipients.

“These coins honor the unwavering commitment, achievements, and sacrifices of all Americans who served during World War II,” said Director Gibson. “For millions of Americans, the National World War II Memorial provides a rare glimpse into the past—a physical reminder showcasing the service and dedication of American soldiers and civilians during World War II.”

“The World War II Memorial recognizes the tremendous sacrifices made by our Greatest Generation,” said Senator Mike Rounds, the Senate sponsor of the bill. “They put their lives on hold to step into numerous roles defending our country. Whether at home or abroad, their selfless efforts made an unmatched impact on the generations to follow. The Greatest Generation Commemorative Coins will help us remember and honor the courageous heroes of World War II.”

“At the heart of our nation’s capital, the National World War II Memorial stands as an enduring testament to the patriots of America’s Greatest Generation whose selfless courage secured the victory of Liberty in the 20th century,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, the House sponsor of the bill. “The Greatest Generation Commemorative Coins being minted this year serve as a sturdy token that honors those who fought and sacrificed while fortifying the sacred national shrine that salutes their legacies.”

Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each $5 gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar sold; and $5 for each half dollar sold—totaling $50 for each three-coin set sold—are authorized to be paid to the non-profit Friends of the National World War II Memorial to support the National Park Service in maintaining and repairing the National World War II Memorial, and for educational and commemorative programs.

“The Greatest Generation Commemorative Coins serve as a heartfelt tribute to our World War II heroes and commemorate the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the remarkable World War II Memorial. We urge all Americans to obtain a coin in memory or honor of a loved one who served in this historic conflict,” said Jane Droppa, Chair, Friends of the National World War II Memorial. “We aspire to see these coins become a meaningful medium for individuals to share the extraordinary stories of those who played a pivotal role in bringing freedom to millions worldwide during the deadliest conflict in human history.”

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 29, 2024, at noon EST.

