United Ocular Announces Acquisition of Eye Prosthetics of Utah
Ensuring Continuity of Exceptional Patient Care for Over 2,800 Living with an Eye Prosthetic
United Ocular is thrilled to uphold the legacy and level of care Rich Caruso built upon over the last 35 years at Eye Prosthetics of Utah”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Ocular proudly announces the acquisition of Eye Prosthetics of Utah, a renowned local practice that provides custom ocular prosthetics that improve the lives of those who have lost an eye to trauma, accident, or illness.
— Lubbi Ernjakovic, President of United Ocular
“United Ocular is thrilled to uphold the legacy and level of care Rich Caruso built upon over the last 35 years at Eye Prosthetics of Utah,” said Ernjakovic, President of United Ocular, who will lead the facility along financial partner John Goscha. “We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and compassion as we continue to serve the ocular healthcare needs of the community."
Now entering retirement after a long and celebrated career as an ocularist, Caruso is confident his local patients—which number more than 2,800 from Utah and surrounding states: Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Montana —will continue to receive top-notch treatment at United Ocular, which was a priority for both parties throughout the acquisition process.
"Recognizing the imperative need for continuous, quality care for our patients, it is with great relief and confidence that we pass the torch to a partner who not only embodies the commitment to excellence, standards, and values that have defined Eye Prosthetics of Utah but also promises to build upon the superior care and service that our patients and partners expect and appreciate,” Caruso said.
Maintaining Eye Prosthetics of Utah’s legacy of exceptional patient care, while also fostering innovation and advancement in ocular healthcare, United Ocular has also recruited ocularist Chadi Kouka. Most recently based in Austin, Texas, Kouka has crafted artificial eyes for more than a decade and has fitted more than 1,000 patients with prosthetics in all shapes, sizes and colors.
United Ocular is located at 7400 S. Union Park Ave. Ste 102, Midvale, UT 84047.
For more information on United Ocular, please visit unitedocular.com.
About United Ocular:
United Ocular is a leading provider of innovative ocular prosthetics solutions, dedicated to improving the lives of individuals who suffer from eye loss due to trauma, accident, or illness. With a focus on excellence and compassion, the company offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of patients. United Ocular is committed to driving advancements in ocular healthcare technology and setting new standards of care in the industry.
