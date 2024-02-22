Karli Waldon Appointed as COO of Overwatch Holdings Inc.
Overwatch proudly announces the immediate appointment of Karli Waldon from Chief of Staff to Chief Operating Officer (COO).
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwatch Holdings Inc., a leading service-disabled Veteran-owned small business recognized for its outstanding contribution to the mission-critical infrastructure industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Karli Waldon as Chief Operating Officer (COO). After demonstrating exceptional leadership and dedication as Chief of Staff, Karli's new role as COO marks a significant step forward for Overwatch in its ongoing journey toward excellence and innovation.
— Karli Waldon, COO
Karli brings a wealth of experience in talent acquisition, executive talent development, and strategic operational management to her new position at Overwatch. Her outstanding ability to foster collaboration, drive operational efficiencies, and develop leadership talents makes her uniquely suited to guide Overwatch's operational strategy and execution in its next phase of growth and expansion.
In her new role, Karli will focus on optimizing operational efficiencies, enhancing customer service, and spearheading strategic initiatives that support Overwatch's growth and commitment to excellence. Her leadership will be instrumental in guiding the organization through its next phase of expansion, ensuring that Overwatch continues to exceed the expectations of its clients and partners.
"I am incredibly excited and humbled to take on the role of COO at Overwatch Mission Critical. This opportunity represents a new chapter in our journey to redefine excellence in the mission-critical infrastructure industry," said Karli Waldon. "My commitment to Overwatch's mission has never been stronger, and I look forward to leveraging our team's talents and dedication to further solidify our leadership in the market. Together, we will continue to innovate, grow and most importantly, serve our clients with unwavering commitment and unparalleled excellence.”
Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch, expressed his confidence in Waldon's appointment, enhancing his statement to underscore the value she brings to the leadership team: "Having Karli on our Executive Leadership Team brings a unique and invaluable perspective that significantly enriches our decision-making processes and company culture. Her strategic vision, operational acumen, and unwavering dedication to our mission have been invaluable. Karli's ability to foster diversity of thought is crucial as it drives innovation, creativity, and resilience within our team. These are essential qualities as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. As COO, I have no doubt that Karli will continue to drive our organization forward, making a profound impact on our operations, our team, and the industry at large.”
Karli Waldon's appointment as COO is effective immediately. Under her guidance, Overwatch is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the mission-critical infrastructure industry, delivering unparalleled construction professional services and talent acquisition expertise.
