Manchin Announces $69.7 Million To Upgrade And Protect West Virginia’s Clean Water Infrastructure

February 22, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $69,700,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for clean drinking water and water infrastructure upgrades across West Virginia. The funding is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will enhance public health and protect bodies of water across the state.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments for West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the EPA is awarding more than $69 million to upgrade water infrastructure, promote public health, and protect bodies of water statewide. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with the EPA to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has access to clean, reliable water.”