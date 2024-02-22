InventionHome® Inventor Designs Trash Receptacle That Automatically Moves to a Street Curb or Driveway for Trash Pickup
Ron T. of Cambridge, OH is the creator of Robotrash, an automated trash receptacle system designed to travel from a home or garage directly to the end of a driveway or street curb for trash pickup. The receptacle is stored in a charging dock within the home or garage and allows users to put their trash out for pickup without having to manually move it. The receptacle is comprised of a battery component, a GPS, a garage door opener added to the base, and a wirelessly paired mobile application. The receptacle will cause the garage door to open, if necessary, before proceeding to its destination near the curb or end of the driveway.
The route is optimized via GPS, ensuring the receptacle moves back and forth from the garage to the curb/driveway. After being emptied, the receptacle can then return to its original location before closing the garage door, if necessary. Users can automate the movement of their trash receptacles to the street curb for pickup with minimal effort required. The automation of trash pickup is innovative and prevents people from having to worry about their outdoor trash receptacles, ensuring they only move back and forth between two different locations.
The market for robotic trash receptacles known as autonomous or smart waste bins is new, but vast, dynamic, and emerging while showing potential for significant growth. These receptacles typically use robotics and sensors to detect and collect waste and/or move between different locations. These receptacles offer several benefits such as increased efficiency, cleanliness, and the potential for data-driven waste management. The primary selling point of robotic trash receptacles is their ability to autonomously collect and transport waste. This automation can lead to increased efficiency in waste collection processes, especially in high-traffic areas or public spaces. As technology continues to advance, the capabilities and features of these robotic systems may improve, making them more appealing to businesses and municipalities. Products like the Robotrash system will find a foothold in this market and expand manufacturing product lines.
Ron filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Robotrash product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Robotrash can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
