“Samantha” by R.L. Porter presents the story of navigating a perilous journey to find love and redemption
“Samantha” by R. L. Porter was displayed at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) – Book Gallery
Read "Samantha” and delve deep into the intricate themes of love, survival, and redemption.
With the realization of the vastness she saw below, she also saw the growing potential of her life, the security she felt in the care and control of her honorable uncle, his unrestrained love.”MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Samantha” by R.L. Porter is a published book because of the author’s dedication and passion. Author Reputation Press (AR Press) is honored to be the publisher of this insightful work.
— excerpt from the book
“Samantha” by R. L. Porter was displayed during the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany, on October 18–22, 2023. The Frankfurter Buchmesse, reportedly known as the world’s largest trade fair for books, opened its doors to participants around the globe celebrating books and their authors. The massive book fair also celebrated its 75th anniversary this year. Slovenia, their guest of honor this year, presented itself as a nation with a rich literary history in addition to being a desirable tourism destination.
The US Review of Books reviewed and gave praise to this work and highlighted that:
“The visceral descriptions of this are cringeworthy to read but place a strong spotlight on abuse and sexual assault. In fact, as the narrative progresses, this incident merely foreshadows the toxic men who will pry their way into her life, like Ken Valentine and Major Howard Lane. Genuine love often clashes directly with lustful and greedy characters. However, Porter showcases the ferocity of a mother’s nature through Samantha.”
The author, R. L. Porter, grew up in West Texas on this little farm. He is a retired business owner. He currently lives in the mountains northeast of Scottsdale, Arizona. He has written fictional adventures for the last fifteen years as a hobby.
He was interviewed by Logan Crawford of Spotlight TV. Logan is an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and anchor host. He is also a host and anchor on Ebru, WWOR-TV, FOX, and VOOM: HD NEWS. He appeared in a number of films and television shows, including The Irishman (2019), The First Purge (2018), Teenage Mutant Ninja, 40-Love (2021), and many others. Click here to watch the full interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoB4nBT5zXg&t=6s.
To learn more about the author, visit his website at https://authorronporter.com/.
ARPress LLC
ARPress
+1 888-821-0229
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Samantha by R.L Porter