DSV Pioneers Circular Economy Principles to Enhance Supply Chain Resilience and Competitiveness
EINPresswire.com/ -- DSV, a global leader in transport and logistics, is progressing supply chain transformation by championing Circular Economy principles to drive sustainability, resilience and competitiveness.
In response to the pressing need for sustainable solutions, especially in biologics, pharma and health sectors, DSV has released a White Paper detailing the transformative potential of Circular Economy principles. The paper outlines how adopting Circular Economy models can overcome supply chain disruptions, mitigate single-use plastics and foster an end-to-end strategy for environmental protection, whilst still prioritising patient safety. The paper is authored by a range of sector experts and features DSV’s own experience and that of its customers, independent sector experts and innovators.
Traditionally, supply chains have been linear, depleting finite resources and contributing to widespread environmental degradation. In contrast, Circular Economy principles facilitate the creation of regenerative processes, extending product lifespan and minimising waste. Circular Economy models offer opportunities for organisations, to transform their operations making them more resilient and in the long term, more competitive.
To facilitate this transformation, DSV is proud to offer access to its proven maturity assessment tool for free. This tool serves as a practical guide for companies at all stages of the circular supply chain journey, helping them identify areas for improvement, enhance transparency and communicate sustainable commitments effectively.
Co-author of the White Paper, Vanessa Readhead, DSV’s Business Development Director – Healthcare, said: “Embracing Circular Economy principles not only strengthens supply chain resilience but also positions pharmaceutical and health sector organisations as leaders in a rapidly evolving global landscape. At DSV we are fully committed to supporting organisations on their circular journey, providing innovative solutions to drive sustainability and competitiveness in the industry”.
For more information about DSV and its Circular Economy initiatives, and to access the full White Paper, please contact Vanessa Readhead, Business Development Director – Healthcare.
About DSV
DSV – Global Transport and Logistics
At DSV, we keep supply chains flowing in a world of change. We provide and manage supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day – from the small family-run business to the large global corporation. Our reach is global, yet our presence is local and close to our customers. More than 75,000 employees in over 80 countries work passionately to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. We aspire to lead the way towards a more sustainable future for our industry and are committed to trading on nature’s terms.
DSV is a dynamic organisation that fosters inclusivity and diversity. We conduct our business with integrity, respecting different cultures and the dignity and rights of individuals.
Vanessa Readhead – Business Development Director-Healthcare
Marketing@uk.dsv.com