Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,930 in the last 365 days.

VADOC Launches Tipline to Prevent Flow of Drugs and Contraband into Facilities

Press Release

February 21, 2024

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is continuing its efforts to halt the attempted stream of drugs and contraband into its facilities, by urging individuals to anonymously call its recently created Drug and Contraband Tipline at 540-830-9280.

Callers can speak directly to a member of the Department’s Drug Intelligence Unit of VADOC Special Operations Group or leave a detailed voicemail. The information provided is vetted before it goes to the VADOC’s Drug Task Force if warranted. The tipline is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Callers can choose to remain anonymous when calling the tipline.

“The safety and security of our employees, inmates, and supervisees is our top priority,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “We know that safety and security is a crucial concern for loved ones as well. That is why I am urging anyone who has any information about an attempt to smuggle drugs or contraband into our facilities to call this tipline. One call can save lives – and help the Virginia Department of Corrections in its mission to provide long-term public safety in the Commonwealth.” 

VADOC will continue to examine ways to prevent the entry of drugs and contraband into all facilities, fostering a safe and secure environment for both employees and inmates.

You just read:

VADOC Launches Tipline to Prevent Flow of Drugs and Contraband into Facilities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more