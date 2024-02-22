VADOC Launches Tipline to Prevent Flow of Drugs and Contraband into Facilities

Press Release February 21, 2024

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is continuing its efforts to halt the attempted stream of drugs and contraband into its facilities, by urging individuals to anonymously call its recently created Drug and Contraband Tipline at 540-830-9280.

Callers can speak directly to a member of the Department’s Drug Intelligence Unit of VADOC Special Operations Group or leave a detailed voicemail. The information provided is vetted before it goes to the VADOC’s Drug Task Force if warranted. The tipline is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Callers can choose to remain anonymous when calling the tipline.

“The safety and security of our employees, inmates, and supervisees is our top priority,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “We know that safety and security is a crucial concern for loved ones as well. That is why I am urging anyone who has any information about an attempt to smuggle drugs or contraband into our facilities to call this tipline. One call can save lives – and help the Virginia Department of Corrections in its mission to provide long-term public safety in the Commonwealth.”

VADOC will continue to examine ways to prevent the entry of drugs and contraband into all facilities, fostering a safe and secure environment for both employees and inmates.