Whoa Dough Introduces Updated Packaging For Cookie Dough Snack Bars; New #Whoaments Campaign
New Packaging to Include Product Image and Designation of “Cookie Dough Snack Bar” Plus #Whoaments/Fun Facts for Social Media SharingHIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa Dough (www.whoadough.com), renowned for its innovative gluten-free cookie dough snack bars, will be rolling out updated packaging for all seven flavors of Whoa Dough bars. The most significant changes include showcasing the product image on the wrapper and adding the designation "Cookie Dough Snack Bar." Additionally, each bar will feature a "Whoament" or fun fact on the back of the wrapper.
Todd Goldstein, the founder of Whoa Dough, expressed his excitement about this most recent update to the brand’s original packaging and the start of the brand’s “Whoaments” campaign.
“After being a part of Mondelez International’s CoLab program, it became clear to me that consumers didn’t really know what was inside a Whoa Dough bar package, and they really didn’t know what a ‘Whoa Dough’ was,” said Goldstein. “We also recognized an opportunity to inject some fun into our new packaging by including shareable ‘Whoaments’ that would engage consumers on social media. Whether you’re enjoying a bar at your child’s sporting event, unwinding with a snack after dinner, or grabbing one for your morning commute, these are all moments we encourage you to share with us.”
Eric Hurwitz, CMO at Whoa Dough, explained the origins of the name Whoa! Dough and its significance in representing a product that is both ‘surprising and delightful.’
“For instance, savoring gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, and non-GMO cookie dough on-the-go is an experience that makes you exclaim ‘Whoa,’” he added. “Expanding on this concept, we aim to align the brand and its products with the mission of bringing more ‘Whoa’ moments to the world.”
Building upon this further, Hurwitz continued: “We aim to align the brand and its products with the mission of bringing more ‘Whoa’ moments to a world often filled with daily challenges and negativity. By uplifting spirits and spreading positivity through our #Whoaments, if our team can bring a smile to someone’s face or brighten their day with an interesting or amusing #Whoament, then we’ve accomplished something meaningful.”
For more information about Whoa Dough’s cookie dough snack bars, plus its entire line of products, please visit www.whoadough.com.
About Whoa Dough: Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable, allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. The brand’s newest additions, Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Whoa Dough Sugar Cookie Dough combine raw cookie dough's classic, indulgent taste that can be enjoyed right out of the bag or baked into delicious cookies– providing the best of both worlds for cookie dough enthusiasts. With only 90 calories and 8 or 9 grams of sugar per serving, is gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, soy-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa. Just Whoa.
