Senator Kearney Celebrates $427K in Grants for Delco Fire & EMS Departments

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA – February 22, 2024 – State Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced $427,311 in grants for 22 fire companies and one ambulance corps in the 26th District. This funding is made possible thanks to the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.

“I am incredibly proud that these state resources will be allocated to support local fire and EMS departments in my district,” said Senator Kearney. “This funding is a testament to the state’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities. Additionally, our dedicated first responders will be better equipped to continue their vital work of protecting and serving our residents.”

The annual program delivers critical funding for volunteer and career fire companies, as well as emergency medical services (EMS) and rescue squads. The grants are awarded in two categories: Fire and EMS.

The 2023-2024 grant recipients in the 26th District, which encompasses part of Delaware County, are as follows:

Fire Grants

Broomall Fire Company in Broomall was awarded $16,952

in Upper Darby was awarded $16,952 Clifton Heights Fire Company in Clifton Heights was awarded $16,563

in Folsom was awarded $16,563 Garrettford-Drexel Hill Fire Company in Drexel Hill was awarded $16,952

in Glenolden was awarded $16,174 Holmes Fire Company in Holmes was awarded $16,952

in Lansdowne was awarded $15,590 Media Fire Hook & Ladder Company No. 1 in Media was awarded $15,979

in Folsom was awarded $13,256 Morton Rutledge Fire Company in Morton was awarded $14,423

in Newtown Square was awarded $16,952 Prospect Park Fire Company No. 1 in Prospect Park was awarded $16,952

in Ridley Park was awarded $15,007 Rose Tree Fire Company No. 1 in Media was awarded $15,590

in Crum Lynne was awarded $15,785 South Media Fire Company No. 1 in Media was awarded $15,000

in Springfield was awarded $16,952 Swarthmore Fire & Protective Association in Swarthmore was awarded $15,785

in Upper Darby was awarded $16,757 Woodlyn Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 in Woodlyn was awarded $16,174

EMS Grants

Holmes Fire Company in Holmes was awarded $15,000

in Broomall was awarded $15,000 Media Fire Hook & Ladder Company No. 1 in Media was awarded $15,000

in Swarthmore was awarded $15,000 Woodlyn Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 in Woodlyn was awarded $15,000

For a full list of 2023-2024 grant recipients from across the Commonwealth, please visit the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s website.

