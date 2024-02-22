Senator Kearney Celebrates $427K in Grants for Delco Fire & EMS Departments

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA – February 22, 2024 – State Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced $427,311 in grants for 22 fire companies and one ambulance corps in the 26th District. This funding is made possible thanks to the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.
“I am incredibly proud that these state resources will be allocated to support local fire and EMS departments in my district,” said Senator Kearney. “This funding is a testament to the state’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities. Additionally, our dedicated first responders will be better equipped to continue their vital work of protecting and serving our residents.”
The annual program delivers critical funding for volunteer and career fire companies, as well as emergency medical services (EMS) and rescue squads. The grants are awarded in two categories: Fire and EMS.
The 2023-2024 grant recipients in the 26th District, which encompasses part of Delaware County, are as follows:
Fire Grants
- Broomall Fire Company in Broomall was awarded $16,952
- Cardington Fire Company No. 1 in Upper Darby was awarded $16,952
- Clifton Heights Fire Company in Clifton Heights was awarded $16,563
- Folsom Fire Company No. 1 in Folsom was awarded $16,563
- Garrettford-Drexel Hill Fire Company in Drexel Hill was awarded $16,952
- Glenolden Fire Company No. 1 in Glenolden was awarded $16,174
- Holmes Fire Company in Holmes was awarded $16,952
- Lansdowne Fire Company in Lansdowne was awarded $15,590
- Media Fire Hook & Ladder Company No. 1 in Media was awarded $15,979
- Milmont Fire Co No. 1 in Folsom was awarded $13,256
- Morton Rutledge Fire Company in Morton was awarded $14,423
- Newtown Square Fire Company No. 1 in Newtown Square was awarded $16,952
- Prospect Park Fire Company No. 1 in Prospect Park was awarded $16,952
- Ridley Park Fire Company No. 1 in Ridley Park was awarded $15,007
- Rose Tree Fire Company No. 1 in Media was awarded $15,590
- S M Vauclain Fire Company in Crum Lynne was awarded $15,785
- South Media Fire Company No. 1 in Media was awarded $15,000
- Springfield Fire Company in Springfield was awarded $16,952
- Swarthmore Fire & Protective Association in Swarthmore was awarded $15,785
- Upper Darby Fire Company No. 1 in Upper Darby was awarded $16,757
- Woodlyn Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 in Woodlyn was awarded $16,174
EMS Grants
- Holmes Fire Company in Holmes was awarded $15,000
- Marple Township Ambulance Corps in Broomall was awarded $15,000
- Media Fire Hook & Ladder Company No. 1 in Media was awarded $15,000
- Swarthmore Fire & Protective Association in Swarthmore was awarded $15,000
- Woodlyn Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 in Woodlyn was awarded $15,000
For a full list of 2023-2024 grant recipients from across the Commonwealth, please visit the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s website.
###