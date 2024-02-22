Sandra Cho and Kristy Motta named 2024 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser, is proud to announce that two of their wealth advisors have been named to the 2024 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State lists.



The advisors recognized in this year’s Forbes list include:

Sandra Cho, Founder and President of Pointwealth Capital Management, Encino, CA

Kristy Motta, President and Co-owner of Consolidated Financial Management, Beaverton, OR

This award marks the eighth annual ranking of Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State, which features 1,991 women managing cumulative assets of over $2.8 trillion. Forbes’ list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses financial data and interviews candidates nominated by their firms to rank advisors.

“We are proud to have Sandra and Kristy within our community of advisors. Having worked beside them for some time now, I can attest that they both demonstrate a strong work ethic, a commitment to their clients and dedication to the industry. They each spend their days building and preserving their clients’ wealth. An attribute that I see both women have in common is the care and time they take to know and understand the needs of each client they work with. I truly believe this is what sets them apart and makes them successful,” says John Nahas, Founder and President, Golden State Wealth Management.

About the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Lists

Forbes recognizes the top women advisors in America based on a set of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, best practices, service and investing models, compliance records, revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor their research partner – SHOOK – receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success. For full methodology, click HERE.

About Sandra Cho and Pointwealth Capital Management

Sandra Cho is the Founder and President of Pointwealth Capital Management (“Pointwealth”) in Encino, California specializing in comprehensive, generational wealth management. The advisors of Pointwealth Capital Management collectively serve over $200 million in brokerage and advisory assets as of 1/24/2024. With 20 years in the financial services industry, Ms. Cho has previously been named as a Forbes Best-In-State 2023 & 20221, and Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor 2021 & 20201. Learn more at www.pointwealthcm.com.

About Kristy Motta and Consolidated Financial Management

Kristy Motta is the President and Co-owner of Consolidated Financial Management (“CFM”) in Beaverton, OR. With clients across the country, CFM has a clientele of Executives, and their focus is to put clients’ happiness first and foremost. She has previously been named as a Forbes Best-In-State 2023 & 20221, and Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor 20201, Learn more at www.cfmplanners.com.

About Golden State Wealth Management

Golden State Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser that is dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and have partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in assets under management2. Golden State Wealth Management’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. Golden State Wealth Management maintains business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer3, BNY Mellon | Pershing, and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets. With offices across the country, the firm is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. Learn more at www.teamgoldenstate.com.

1The Forbes ranking of America Top Women Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducted in-person, by telephone and virtually to evaluate best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management.

2Source: SEC filing as of April 30, 2023.

3As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2023, based on total revenue.



Sandra Cho and Kristy Motta are registered representatives and John Nahas is a registered admin with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”), an investment adviser registered with the SEC. GSWM, Pointwealth Capital Management and Consolidated Financial Management are separate entities from LPL Financial. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

CMO, Golden State Wealth Management

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com